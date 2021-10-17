Has Former WWE Star Braun Strowman Found His Next Wrestling Gig? Here's The Latest

Braun Strowman swore at one point in his career he’d never work for another company than the WWE, but that obviously happened before his release. Now that he’s out in free-agent mode, Strowman seems more than willing to lend his services to another competitive pro wrestling organization , and there's strong evidence that he's in the process of finally finding his next professional home with Impact Wrestling

To be sure, Impact Wrestling seemed like the frontrunner for Braun Strowman for weeks once he officially entered free agency, and it’s looking like that is indeed where the wrestler will sign his next contracts. PWInsider.com reported that Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) went to a hotel bar in Detroit, Michigan and met with Impact’s vice president Scott D’Amore. Strowman was reportedly in town for Detroit’s Motor City Comic-Con, and it’s said that he met D’Amore in the bar and the two talked for a long time.

Scott D’Amore andhis fellow execs are in the midst of finalizing plans for Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory pay-per-view, which is set to air on Saturday, October 23rd. Given the discussions between the D’Amore and Braun Strowman, it’s possible that a surprise appearance is in the works. While the event is less than a week out, ironing out the details of a contract can surely be done in that time. From then on, all Strowman would have to do is hang out backstage at Bound For Glory, run out on stage for some fan-wooing, and then head to the back. A new recruit's first appearance isn't always meant to be a huge ordeal in the grand scheme of things, but it's still always important because it confirms the arrival of a new wrestler in the respective brand, and it's especially vital with a name as renowned as Strowman's is.

Braun Strowman was one of the first major releases of the WWE in 2021, and is still one of the most surprising to date. While other releases like Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt were equally shocking, Strowman’s release came at a time where he seemed to be one of the few main event competitors on Monday Night Raw.

The WWE also tends to favor larger and taller talents, which made it seem like Braun Strowman was an intangible piece of its roster. Ultimately, it’s speculated that a bad financial year for Vince McMahon's company played a part in his release . Of course, recent news has shown that the official reasoning is never the full story, as rumors continue to surface regarding the release of other prominent stars over the past year.

One big question mark surrounding Braun Strowman’s potential return to the squared circle is whether or not he’ll be joined by one of his former WWE stablemates, Bray Wyatt. Wyatt has also been rumored to be joining Impact Wrestling, but as one of the hottest current free-agents in pro wrestling, he’s benn rumored to show up just about everywhere. Still, perhaps Strowman’s signing could be a measure to pull Wyatt over, and we may once again see some semblance of the “Wyatt Family” back together again. One can hope!