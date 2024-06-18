Who Is The Last Member Of The WWE's Wyatt Sicks? There Are A Few Real Possibilities

As Uncle Howdy said when closing out the June 17 edition of Monday Night Raw, The Wyatt Sicks are finally here. But WWE fans couldn't help but notice something important: beyond the fact that a few superstars might be out of commission for upcoming WWE events after the group's attack, only five members of the new faction were present. It's long been rumored the group would consist of six total members, hence the "Wyatt Sicks" branding, and wrestling fans think they know who the last member is.

The problem, however, is that there doesn't seem to be a resounding consensus amongst the core fanbase regarding who that last member is. Sure, some guesses are garnering more support than others, but let's talk about who's being rumored to be the sixth membe, and why it could make sense for each to fill the role.

Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE for quite a while after taking time away for The Masked Singer and then finding out she was pregnant. With that said, it seems like one of wrestling's most exciting women's superstars is ready to make a big return, and given her ties to Bray Wyatt as a former partner, it feels like she'd be a natural fit as the sixth member.

Braun Strowman

It's already heavily speculated that Erick Rowan quietly rejoined WWE to play one of the Wyatt Sicks, and that looks like his body behind the mask of the Ramblin' Rabbit. Another member of the Wyatt family, Braun Strowman, appeared earlier in the night for WWE and would seemingly make sense as a sixth member. That said, Strowman seems to be finally picking up steam on Monday Night Raw with his gimmick, so I'm not sure how willing the WWE would be to make him one of the masked characters.

Bray Wyatt's Spirit

This whole faction is coming together in honor of the late superstar Bray Wyatt, who we all knew reveled in his role as the WWE's boogeyman. Wyatt used to routinely call on the paranormal to help him in his matches, and I could see Uncle Howdy, Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas, using the metaphysical spirit of Wyatt to grant them strength and serve as the honorary member of the Wyatt Sicks.

Could Another Wrestler Play The Fiend?

Another thought I had is that the role of The Fiend will be played by another wrestler, implying that it is the spirit of Bray Wyatt. Similar to how many people played Doink The Clown throughout the character's run, wrestlers could play The Fiend with the mask never coming off while performing. Or maybe, whenever someone puts on The Fiend mask, Wyatt can control them? There are so many Wyatt matches available with a Peacock Premium subscription that I'm sure superstars wouldn't have trouble emulating his style.

Whoever the final member ends up being, I'm not concerned. Based on the amount that went into that debut, it seems the WWE has taken the time to think and make sure they execute this angle properly, and I'm fully on board to see where the ride goes. Hell, we aren't even talking about CM Punk having no challenger after Drew McIntyre quit, so it's safe to say the creative team knows what it's doing.

Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm eager to see the next move The Wyatt Sicks makes, but I wonder what their ceiling is in the WWE as a faction. Also, are they good guys or bad guys? I guess we will see!