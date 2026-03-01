Logan Paul Lost Out On Buying Idol Hulk Hogan's WrestleMania I Boots, And The Winning Bid Price Hurts My Soul

2026 will feature the first WrestleMania since Hulk Hogan's passing, so it's fitting that one of the legend's biggest pieces of memorabilia went up for auction recently. WWE superstar Logan Paul hoped to snag Hulk's wrestling boots from the very first Mania, but was surprisingly outbid at a price point even he backed down from.

Paul may make tens of millions yearly between his YouTube career, WWE contract, and other business endeavors, but even he can be outbid from time to time. I'll admit it's been a while since I've seen a wrestling item go up for so much, and I totally get why he wasn't able to break a certain number, even for a piece of wrestling history.

Logan Paul Attempted To Buy Hulk Hogan's Wrestling Boots From The First WrestleMania

Apparently, the action of Elimination Chamber didn't keep Logan Paul down for long. While he likely won't be addressing Seth Rollins for curb-stomping him until Monday Night Raw goes live for those with a Netflix subscription, and in the meantime, talked about his "bidding war" he got into with someone for Hulk Hogan's wrestling boots. In addition to being the ones he wore at WrestleMania 1, Paul explained on X that they also had a special message:

Stayed up until 2 am in a bidding war trying to win Hulk Hogan’s worn & signed boots from Wrestlemania 1. The inscription read 'These are my real boots with my real blood on them from MSG, Hulk Hogan.'

That message makes it clear, at least to me, that Hulk Hogan never intended to hold onto those boots forever. Whether they were meant for auction specifically, we'll never know, but in any case, I can get why Logan Paul would want something worn from a night that changed the professional wrestling industry forever.

The Winning Bid Took It Home For An Eye-Watering Amount Of Money

As mentioned, Logan Paul ended up losing out on the wrestling boots to another anonymous bidder. It seems the bidding went well beyond what he expected, as he wrote the number that was officially too much for him to pay:

I tapped out at $1,021,000. Gg to the winner.

Officially, the boots sold for $1,037,000, and according to businessman Jeremy Padawar, it's the first professional wrestling collectible to cross the million-dollar threshold. Personally, I'm surprised it took this long for a piece of wrestling history to reach the million-dollar mark, as much as it also makes my bank account shudder to think about spending that much money on a single pair of boots. Still, I would love to know who the new owner is.

More On The WWE With Bronson Reed Injured, WWE Has 4 Ways To Handle The Vision Moving Forward

I also am mildly curious why Logan Paul decided to back down at such a random number. Once you've agreed to cross the million-dollar threshold, I wonder when tens of thousands of dollars start to matter. Then again, I'm sure my stomach would sink once I knew it was the most anyone ever paid for wrestling gear, and I may have second thoughts knowing I may not get a return on that investment. It would've been cool to see him trot it out at WrestleMania 42, but a million dollars' worth of pyro would also be cool.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for who that anonymous bidder is, I'm sure there's no shortage of fans of the late WWE superstar who have deeper pockets than Logan Paul. The Rock, for example, is a big fan, though I'd be more apt to think he'd buy something from their WrestleMania 8 showdown as opposed to the first one. We may never know who bought it, though I am excited for this new era for WWE memorabilia and looking forward to seeing if any item can break this record.

If that anonymous bidder ends up being Jake Paul, I won't be too surprised.

Expect Logan Paul on Monday Night Raw this Monday, and have Netflix on when it kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm sure the WWE superstar will have a lot to say, as Rollins looks to find a way into WrestleMania 42.