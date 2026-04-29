Hilary Duff Is The Latest Celeb On The Getting Ripped Trend: ‘Hilary Buff Apparently’

A lot of times when we are discussing celebrity fitness and the reasons folks in Tinseltown tend to work out, words like “Marvel” or “action movies” enter the picture. (Seriously, Adria Arjona recently got swole and everyone can only talk about Man of Tomorrow.) In Hilary Duff’s case, fitness has always been a focal point, but people were still super shocked when she dropped recent pics following major weightlifting gains, and some of the comments are just A+.

But first, if you somehow missed Duff’s picture dump, here it is. Nothing like a lady stacking weights on a bar to get one inspired for their own gym going.

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) A photo posted by on

Duff’s posts were in support of the app Ladder, which is a subscription based app with hundreds of thousands of positive reviews on the app store. In a video for the brand, she admitted that it’s “not easy” to stay “motivated” to work out, but the ease of use of the app helps her to stay on track.

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She’s a mom of four, and often on the go for work and family alike, and I think her messaging is something a lot of parents understand. If you take time to drive miles to the gym or classes, you are sometimes missing cuddles, kisses and playtime. It’s great if you have a partner or enough of a flexible schedule to be able to work in the gym or group classes, but there are other options. This is what helped her get fit and stay motivated to do so.

And fit she very much is. Some other fitness experts and TV personalities have definitely noticed, and are very impressed.

The Alive app’s Libby Christensen: ‘LOVE YOU CADET KELLY”

No Bull: This is what strength goals are made of 💪

Fitness Brand Builder Tatum Brandt: Get the girls under the barbell YESSS 👏🔥

Ladder’s Shelby Robins: Certified muscle mommy!!! 🍑🔥

Netflix Comedian Hannah Berner: OK Sick

Still, my favorite comment came from Ladder’s instructor Erica Clement-Goudy, who reposted a video about the rear delt work Ms. Duff has been doing. She also added her own amusing “Hilary Buff, apparently” comment to the mix.

A post shared by Erica Clement-Goudy (@ericafromladder) A photo posted by on

Fitness is and has always been a huge part of working in Hollywood, and there are some extreme takes out there. Outside of personal training with Seneda Greca, Kim Kardashian walks a lot on top of all the other stuff she has going. Others like JLo and Mark Wahlberg wake up at 4 a.m. to ensure they remain in peak physical shape. Don't even get me started on The Rock's leg days.

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The average person does not have to go quite so hard in the paint to see results. From what Hilary Duff is saying, though, you can look great, and just do it with an app.