'I Don't Want To F---ing Smile': How 'Rocky Sucks' Chants Almost Led Dwayne Johnson To Leave WWE For MMA
We almost lost one of WWE's biggest stars to another sport.
It took some time and acknowledgment that he made wrestling fans furious, but finally, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has leaned into the heel persona and pitted himself against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the road to WrestleMania 40. Perhaps it was the "Rocky sucks" chants that resonated as the wrestler-turned-superstar recalled how that exact chant almost drove him from WWE to the world of MMA.
Johnson appeared as a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience and talked about his disastrous first year in the WWE. Fans began to chant "Rocky sucks" every match he had, even as he defended his Intercontinental Championship as the face at WrestleMania 13. The Rock talked about that match and the backstage conversation that followed it:
Following that conversation, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, then working as Rocky Maivia, dropped his title and soon needed some time off after an injury. The time allowed both parties some time to evaluate what went wrong, and while WWE thought about new angles for Johnson, he thought about a new career entirely.
Mind you, this was before the world was worried about upcoming Dwayne Johnson movies or even saw him as an actor at all. As such, he had his mind moving in a completely different direction, and it was inspired by a new organization popping up in MMA over in Japan:
One doesn't need a Peacock subscription to know about some of the successful crossovers between pro wrestling and MMA. Dwayne Johnson saw an opportunity to make more money over in Pride, at the trade-off of taking real punches but working less. He also saw an opportunity to be himself, and now smile through the boos in WWE.
The idea about moving to MMA was serious enough that Johnson was training to make the switch until a fateful call from Vince McMahon. The Rock continue the rest of the story, and how he eventually leaned into being a heel upon returning to the WWE:
The Rock's heel turn went over with fans in a big way, and it's part of why many are so excited to see him embrace it once more upon returning to the WWE. Commiting to the heel turn and teaming with Roman Reigns, rather than against him, is the exact boost this storyline needed to propel it even further than it's gotten without Dwayne Johnson. Had he stayed the course and wrestled Reigns without taking into consideration what the fans wanted, the "Rocky sucks" chants might've haunted him again at WrestleMania 40.
The real question is now that heel Rock is here, is how often we'll see him at upcoming WWE events. As a member of the TKO Board of Directors, he has a vested interest in helping promote the wrestling organization further, but how he'll do that after this coming WrestleMania remains to be seen.
The Rock, who now retains the full rights to that nickname, is back in WWE and appearing on SmackDown, which airs on Fox on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see what "The Great One" has to say, and what is next for him as we march closer to the big showdown at WrestleMania 40.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
