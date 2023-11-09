John Cena Shared A Cryptic Post As The Actors Strike Ended. What It Means For WWE Fans

John Cena has enjoyed a great return run in the WWE, and while he hasn't won any titles or broken any other records, fans have embraced any and all opportunities to see one of the greatest superstars back in action once again. Of course, we all knew the ride couldn't last forever, and with the impending end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, it's possible the end to the run is coming sooner rather than later. Cena recently hinted at his WWE future on social media, and we know what it means for fans.

John Cena's Instagram page is a bit of an enigma, in that it's a seemingly random collection of pictures, some with clear meanings, and some that may only make sense to Cena himself. With that being said, the latest posts from "The Champ" feel pretty pointed, even if they are vague, about what's ahead for his career.

John Cena Is Hinting At "The End" On Social Media

In the hours following the tentative end to the SAG-AFTRA strike, John Cena made some very intriguing posts. The first was a famous picture, "Babe Bows Out", which is of Babe Ruth attending the Yankees' ceremony where they retired his number.

On Thursday morning, Cena then posted a photo that any Looney Tunes fan would recognize, even if they'd rather not. Check out the photo below, which is far less cryptic than the previously mentioned baseball photo:

Both photos make it sound like it's the end of John Cena's career in the WWE, which would be a huge disappointment for fans. With that said, there's some additional context to add to this that indicates Cena's run in professional wrestling isn't over entirely, though we shouldn't expect him at any upcoming WWE events.

What John Cena Said About His Time In WWE Once The SAG-AFTRA Strike Is Over

CinemaBlend had a chance to ask John Cena about his tentative plans following the 2023 Fastlane Premium Live Event, and gained some insight about what his and even Dwayne Johnson's post-strike futures in WWE might look like. When I asked Cena if the conclusion of the months-long disputes meant that Hollywood would call him away from the WWE, the actor didn't beat around the bush in responding:

They do. They do, and I’ve made it perfectly clear that you can’t do both because of the liability insurance. If I were to try to juggle both, that’s very selfish because I put a whole lot of people in the movie business out of work because something happened to me. So, yes. I stopped a project in the middle of it. I can’t even talk about the project because of the strike we’re in. But we’re in the middle of it. As soon as we get back to work, I go back to work. But I don’t control any of that. I’m crossing my fingers and hoping to find a resolve that everybody is happy with, and for right now, I think this is the best way I can help. I’m back home with my family.

John Cena made it clear he can't and won't do both, so as Hollywood actors get back to work, he'll definitely be part of that crowd. This means his run in WWE is over for now, and we don't know when it may resume. With Cena taking on an assortment of projects in recent years, from starring roles in action romps to playing a mermaid in the Barbie movie, who knows when the stars will align and there will be another chance to come back and compete in the WWE?

The end of the SAG-AFTRA strike is a great thing by and large, but some pro wrestling fans might be a bit bummed that it likely means that John Cena won't be at the landmark WrestleMania 40. Fortunately, we still have tons of iconic Cena moments to look back on with a Peacock Premium subscription and a chance "The Champ" will return to the WWE at some point in the future before hanging it up for good.

John Cena is done with the WWE for now, but there's still plenty to be excited about on the horizon. Survivor Series is set to run on Saturday, November 25th, and with rumors swirling that CM Punk will return to the WWE, we may forget all about what legends were and weren't in the company not that long ago.