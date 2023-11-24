What It's Like Running Into The Rock Backstage At A WWE Event, According To Fan Fave LA Knight

2023 really has been a colossal year for L.A. Knight. The fan-favorite superstar went from fans furious about his booking at pay-per-views to a main event star at events. The "Yeah" Movement shows no signs of slowing down ahead of upcoming WWE events, and it's catching the attention of those in and around the wrestling industry. This includes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whom Knight talked about meeting backstage not so long ago.

The Rock SmackDown return shocked the internet back in September and apparently had some brief time to chat with L.A. Knight in between all of that. Knight spoke to the Daily Mail about running into The Brahma Bull and shared a bit about their brief interaction:

I mean, just a quick kind of, you know, bro hug and 'Hey, man, how you been? You're doing great awesome! You know, all that kind of stuff. But at least it was a quick little 'good to see again.'

It wasn't some massive passing of the torch moment or anything of that nature, but it's good to see that Dwayne Johnson spent some time to acknowledge and interact with L.A. Knight. The exchange could've been much worse, of course, especially with veterans like Kevin Nash who call Knight a ripoff of the WWE legend.

The door is still wide open for what the future is for L.A. Knight, and he's just as popular as ever rolling into Survivor Series. So far, he's not listed as one of the entrants for the big Wargames match, but with Drew McIntyre joining the Judgment Day, the other team could use an extra man. Knight would be a good addition, but with the spot rumored to go to the returning Randy Orton, I wouldn't bank on seeing him join Cody Rhodes and others.

As 2024 draws to a close, one does have to wonder what the WWE has planned for L.A. Knight at WrestleMania 40. One potential avenue is that he'll be up against Logan Paul for the United States title, especially after the end of the SAG-AFTRA strikes pulled his tag-team partner John Cena back into movies. There's still plenty of time and many pay-per-views to go in 2024, so his direction for the landmark event will make itself clear.

As for Dwayne Johnson, it seems like with Hollywood getting back to work, he won't be competing at WrestleMania 40. Surprises do happen from time to time, though, and audiences were thrilled when Stone Cold Steve Austin had an impromptu match vs. Kevin Owens. I wouldn't hold my breath for The Rock doing the same thing, considering his busy Hollywood schedule, but anything can happen.

Catch L.A. Knight on SmackDown on Fox on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET. With Survivor Series just around the corner, now is as good a time as ever to stay as current as possible and be ready for whatever surprises may come on the big night.