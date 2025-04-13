This Wild Wrestling Video Of Paul Walter Hauser Makes Me Hope This Emmy Winner Will Become A WWE Champion Next

Whether you're psyched to see Paul Walter Hauser in The Fantastic Four: First Steps or thrilled to see him in the latest Naked Gun sequel, there's no denying that his star continues to rise in Hollywood. The actor already has an Emmy to his name, and that's no small achievement. He's well on his way to having a lengthy career in the entertainment industry. And, all the while, as evidenced by a recently surfaced video, he's finding time to get into the wrestling ring as well.

We probably shouldn't expect to see Hauser at the much-anticipated WrestleMania 41 or other upcoming forthcoming WWE events. However, he has quietly been working wrestling shows on the indie circuit as of late. Based on this latest post from him on Instagram, I think Hauser might become the first WWEGOT, an EGOT who is also a WWE Champion. Take a look:

That ladder spot seen above happened at a Major League Wrestling show. While the crowd isn't the same caliber of what one might find at a PLE event, you wouldn't know it based on the reaction to that move Paul Walter Hauser performed. I know there's talk of Jake Paul joining his brother, Logan, in the ring, but I think we're all focusing on the wrong Paul.

Over the years, the WWE has welcomed several celebrities, but it's rare to find one who is both a fan of wrestling and wants to put in the work to become a legitimate performer. I'm not sure what level of commitment Paul Walter Hauser could put in to engage in wrestling in between all his various commitments as an actor. Nevertheless, if if he has time to do a show or two and get in the ring, Triple H should get on the phone with the Black Bird star's reps.

Granted, the aforementioned wrestling organization's main roster is already loaded with talented superstars struggling for screentime, and WrestleMania is about the worst time to debut a fresh face. Still, given that Hauser was already featured on Cobra Kai, which is available with a Netflix subscription, it doesn't seem like a hard sell to bring him in as a guest host on Monday Night Raw and ultimately have it turn into some angle.

We've seen from The Rock's continued presence and John Cena's heel run that utilizing talent with acting experience ultimately helps the product. Bringing in an Emmy-winning actor could up the drama drastically and become another feather in the the WWE's cap.

And ,while I would think there once was a time where award-winning actors might avoid appearing as a major player in a wrestling show, the time couldn't be better for Paul Walter Hauser to get involved. I think the actor can capture the limelight, similar to how Cyndi Lauper and Mr. T did during the first WrestleMania. That said, it seems like Hauser is happy with his position in Major League Wrestling, and maybe we'll just have to wait and see if he'll ever take that next step and appear on a major wrestling show.

Monday Night Raw airs on Netflix on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. With only weeks to go until WrestleMania 41, these episodes are collectively a must-watch, so tune in!