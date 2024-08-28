'Check Your Texts' Machine Gun Kelly And WWE's Randy Orton Are Feuding On Social Media, And Fans Are Confused About WTF Is Going On

Randy Orton is set for his biggest match since returning from injury, and it's happening at the upcoming WWE event Bash In Berlin. But his mind isn't solely focused on Gunther, thanks to recent comments made by Machine Gun Kelly, both two his face and on Logan Paul's podcast. Understandably, wrestling fans aren't sure what to make of this escalating situation.

MGK appeared on Impaulsive, and while talking to Paul about his career and life changes, he brought up an uncomfortable encounter he had with Randy Orton. The singer, whose engagement with actress Megan Fox has dominated headlines as of late, said that he recently cussed at Orton while supporting Logan Paul at a WWE event. In his words:

When I was in the ring yesterday, just coming to say what's up to Logan and see what we could work out for the show, and I saw Randy Orton. And I remember Randy Orton talked shit about me and I was like, there's a point where I'm going to practice a new version of myself. [Takes calming breath.] I'm like, 'Fuck that, hey man, fuck you.'...I remember all my boys were sitting there [makes shocked expression] 'Is this real?' The amount of people that pin me as the aggressor in every situation that I'm in are so wrong. I do nothing but commit myself to art, and there's another funny factor of the art of me standing or existing, which makes people furious.

Paul was shocked to hear the story, saying he didn't know it happened. It seems he's not alone in that either, as Randy Orton eventually responded on Twitter suggesting that the rapper-turned-singer was lying about the exchange. Check out Orton's reply, as well as the responses by MGK in the picture below:

Initially, I was feeling pretty convinced this was some angle we'd see play out when we streamed Bash In Berlin with a Peacock subscription. It just seemed too perfect to have MGK talk smack about on Superstar on another WWE wrestler's podcast and that he'd randomly show up and screw Randy Orton out of a chance to beat Gunther. CinemaBlend's Mack Rawden didn't have that on his Bash In Berlin predictions, but it's something we've all seen before in WWE.

We've also seen Randy Orton get into feuds with celebrities online, lest we forget his iconic throwdown with rapper Soulja Boy. That ended up just being a war of words with no storyline to speak of in WWE, so I could also buy that's what is happening here. Much like me, wrestling fans are also torn on what is going on here. In any case, they're invested and want to see it play out further based on these comments:

I definitely get the sense this is a WWE angle, especially given Machine Gun Kelly's past with WWE. Let's not forget that the celebrity was working with the WWE long before Logan Paul joined the organization. After he performed at a Monday Night Raw in 2015, Kevin Owens power bombed him off the stage:

I'd hate to see Randy Orton lose to Gunther due to interference from any rappers or rockers, so I'm hoping the stuff with MGK has nothing to do with his feud. It's nice to see the superstar working full-time again, and he's reportedly in great health after nearly having to retire following back surgery.

Sure, he has time for a feud with MGK, but I'm really hoping his schedule is cleared for when John Cena's retirement tour begins. It would be great to see those two square off once more before the superstar hangs it up, but I'd rather not see Machine Gun Kelly anywhere near that moment.

As we head into Bash In Berlin on Saturday, August 31st, be sure to stick with CinemaBlend afterward for all the potential reactions and other newsworthy wrestling news that comes from it. Someone also may want to keep an eye out to see if MGK shows up in Berlin, as that could be a good clue as to how legitimate this feud really is.