Megan Fox And MGK Chilled Together At A 4th Of July Party, But Where Do They Stand On Getting Married?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have easily been one of the most intriguing couples in all of Hollywood for a few years now. The two stars – who went public with their relationship in 2020 – have seen their share of ups and downs, however. The issues they’ve had are what apparently put a strain on their engagement. But, more recently, they both seem to be in a better place, and they were even recently spotted together at a 4th of July party. There’s still a question of whether or not Fox and MGK are still planning to take that sacred walk down the aisle, though. Now, following the recent party, a source has dropped details regarding where the couple stands with their engagement.

What Party Did Megan Fox And MGK Attend And What Vibe Did They Apparently Give Off?

As speculation has swirled around the status of the pair’s romantic relationship, there was good news for Megan Fox and MGK fans last week. They attended an all-white Independence Day party held by businessman Michael Rubin nearly a week ago. Rubin’s shindig, which was held in the Hamptons, was essentially a who’s who of Hollywood, with Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady and Megan Thee Stallion among the attendees. Fox and her partner were also photographed and, in the pics, the 38-year-old Transformers alum could be seen smiling while with her 34-year-old partner. At one point, the two also whispered to each other, in what seemed to be a sweet moment.

This latest public appearance followed the pair’s appearances at Stagecoach and at MGK’s birthday party in April. They also showed up at the Nemacolin Summer Solstice Celebration in June. All in all, it seems clear that the two are definitely still spending time together. That, however, doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re looking to exchange vows anytime soon.

How Does The A-List Couple Reportedly Feel About Their Engagement At This Point?

An insider who’s reportedly close to the couple spoke to ET about how they’re allegedly handling their relationship. The individual emphasized that the Midnight in the Switchgrass alums are making great progress in trying to improve their bond:

Things have been much better with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. They've been problem solving, working on effective communication, reestablishing their commitment to each other, and realigning the direction of their relationship and where they want it to go.

ET’s insider also noted that the two have been seeking professional assistance while trying to mend their relationship. It was reported in the summer of 2023 that both had been attending therapy, which had impacted their romance in positive ways. This latest source also noted that hashing out their issues via that method has been helpful. Yet it doesn’t seem like the stars are making marriage a priority as they seek to better understand each other:

Communication and therapy are what’s working best for them at this time. They're both still committed to working on themselves and together. Their engagement and wedding are still on standby, but they're very happy in this moment together.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s engagement was confirmed in January 2022, and the two signified the moment with a video that went viral at the time. In 2023, MGK – whose real name is Colson Baker – was thrust into the center of cheating rumors, at which time his fiancé took a break from social media. Fox eventually returned to Instagram that year, calling out the “baseless news stories” about alleged infidelity in the relationship. Nevertheless, the pair spent some time apart before reuniting months later.

It’s very difficult to say whether the fan-favorite couple will eventually feel comfortable taking that next step and exchanging wedding rings. But, at the very least, it would seem that they’re in a positive place in their relationship and are enjoying each other’s company.