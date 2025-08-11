Machine Gun Kelly Was Asked About Those Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumors, And His Response Was So On Brand

Being a celebrity is a tricky thing, and can often be a double-edged sword. Because while it offers cool opportunities and fame, it also makes one's personal life into a very public manner. Recording artist Machine Gun Kelly and actress Sydney Sweeney both this all too well, as they're constantly making headlines, for both their actual relationships and rumored ones. MGK was recently asked about chatter that he's seeing the Euphoria actress, and had an very on brand response.

Back in March Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcomed their baby into the world, and they've spent months coparenting. And after Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé broke up, some fans think that she and MGK are a thing... especially after being photographed partying back in May. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live! (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription), he was asked by a viewer named Kyle if the rumors were true. He responded bluntly, offering:

Kyle P, shut up, dude.

Well, that was certainly honest. Per the Grammy-nominated rock star, nothing is going on between him and Sydney Sweeney. Host Andy Cohen cracked up at his delivery, which stands apart from the way most of his guests respond to fan questions. Hey, he's an original.

Of course, both MGK and Sweeney are likely used to rumors about their personal lives at this point. For instance, there was chatter Machine Gun Kelly was having an affair with a guitarist back when he and Fox's first went through their relationship issues. You can check out his quick response to that question below, courtesy of WWHL's Instagram:

As for the Madame Web actress, she's also been the subject of plenty of rumors throughout the years. Most notably chatter that Sweeney and Glen Powell were having an affair while filming their romantic comedy Anyone But You. Although after it was released, Powell admitted they played it up in order to help bring more press to the movie. The movie was a success, and Sweeney ended up going through her own break up years later.

While he's denied these rumors, the public continues to be invested in the personal lives of both MGK and Sweeney. The recording artist's former relationship made countless headlines, thanks to the unconventional way they expressed affection for each other. That includes Fox admitting they drank each other's blood. So when they had issues and eventually split up for good, there were plenty of people out there paying attention. As for Sweeney, folks are eager to see who she might pair with now that she's single.

Both Sydney Sweeney and Machine Gun Kelly have a number of projects coming up on the 2025 movie release list and beyond. And MGK's new album lost americana is out now.