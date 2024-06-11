A Major WWE Faction Is Reportedly Getting A New Member Soon, But When Will They Start Making Big Moves?

There's another upcoming WWE event on the horizon, and just on the heels of rumors that the company will lose Ricochet once his contract is up, the company will be gaining an additional high-profile superstar. It looks like a major faction will get another new member in the future, and I wonder if it will lead to them making some big moves here in the coming months.

Many factions have succeeded in gobbling up major WWE titles, but there are still a few major players without any accolades despite their dominance. Now, with a major reported free agent potentially on his way to the company, the faction could be more ready than ever to start making a run at the major titles in the company.

Hikuleo Is Reportedly Leaving NJPW To Join The WWE

New Japan Pro Wrestling concluded its Dominion event last night, and with its conclusion comes some news from Bodyslam.net. The outlet reported that Hikuleo performed the final match of his contract at Dominion, and sources with the company believe he's going to WWE next. This would mean that yet another Samoan could be appearing on events we're streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription, and I'm sure readers can guess what faction he would likely join.

If Hikuleo Joins The Bloodline, When Do They Start Making Major Moves?

While there is no guarantee on where Hikuleo will land, it's worth noting that he is the real-life brother of Tama Tonga. As such, it seems fated for him to join Solo Sikoa's iteration of The Bloodline and continue terrorizing the roster as they've been doing. With Hikuleo on the way and Jacob Fatu eventually making a debut as well, when will they finally pull the trigger and start taking titles off people?

The Bloodline's new faction is powerful, but we still don't know their motivation. The assumption is they want to resume their position at the top of the WWE's roster, with Solo at the top of it all. Either that or Solo is secretly pulling the strings for The Rock, who will return at some point in the future. Let's also not forget that the original Head of the Table is still missing from WWE, and all we're left with currently is the memory of his historic title reign.

This has me thinking that while Hikuleo could join The Bloodline, we could also see him and Jacob Fatu form a rival Samoan faction with Jey Uso leading the charge or maybe a reformed Roman Reigns. The bottom line here is I don't think the WWE is collecting all the Samoans of one of wrestling's biggest legacy families just to have them hang around and beat up on midcarders. This is building up to something big, and I'm hoping we get to see it take off soon.

Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and SmackDown is on Fridays on Fox at the same time. I'm hoping we see Hikuleo sooner than later in the WWE and where he stands with the rest of The Bloodline when he finally arrives.