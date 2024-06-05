WWE Championship Titles: Who Currently Holds Each Belt, How They Won It And Who Might Get It Next

If you’re just now getting into wrestling – hell, if you’ve been watching it for years – it’s easy to get lost when trying to keep track of all the current champions in WWE. With two major titles in the men’s and women’s divisions , mid-card championships, multiple tag titles, and other random belts floating around, it’s admittedly a lot to keep track of every week.

That being said, we’ve decided to put together a breakdown of every championship in WWE, the current champions, how and where they won the gold, and who might be the wrestler lucky enough to defeat them in the future. Below, you’ll find both the short answer (a table with all the key information) and the long answer providing a greater context and additional commentary.

With so many upcoming WWE events on the way, make sure to keep checking back for all the changes.

The Short Answer

In need of a quick reference guide for all the champions on the WWE roster? If so, check out the handy table we put together that's easy-to-read and has all the key information on how the likes of Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, and Logan Paul won their respective titles.

Swipe to scroll horizontally The Championship The Current Champion How They Won Their Title Who Might Win It Next Undisputed WWE Championship Cody Rhodes Defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL The Rock World Heavyweight Championship Damian Priest Defeated Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL Gunther Women's World Championship Liv Morgan Defeated Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring Rhea Ripley WWE Women's Championship Bayley Defeated Iyo Sky at WrestleMania XL Nia Jax Intercontinental Championship Sami Zayn Defeated Gunther at WrestleMania XL Chad Gable United States Championship Logan Paul Defeated Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel LA Knight World Tag Team Championship Awesome Truth Won the Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL The Creed Brothers WWE Tag Team Championship A-Town Down Under Won the Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL The Street Profits WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill Defeated The Kabuki Warriors at Backlash France The Kabuki Warriors WWE Speed Championship Ricochet Defeated Johnny Gargano on WWE Speed Tommaso Ciampa

The Long Answer

The table found above has all the key information about how the various champions in WWE started their current reigns, but it lacks a lot of the context of how those championships came to be. Let’s spend some time getting to know each of the champions, how they won their respective championships, and who we think is most likely to defeat them for all the gold in the near future.

Undisputed WWE Championship

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes finally finished his story and captured the championship that had long alluded him when he ended Roman Reigns’ historic title run at WrestleMania XL in April 2024. Arguably the most ridiculous main event of all time , this star-studded affair had it all, but did leave some unfinished business between Rhodes and The Rock.

That being said, there’s a very good chance that The Rock returns from Hollywood once more and defeats Rhodes at either SummerSlam or closer to WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

World Heavyweight Championship

Damian Priest went from El Senor Money in the Bank to El Camperon when he cashed in his briefcase and took advantage of an exhausted World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre (who won the belt five minutes earlier) at Night Two of WrestleMania XL . The Judgment Day member has had a great run since then and has put on some great matches against the likes of Jey Uso, further elevating the WHC.

With Gunther winning the King of the Ring tournament and a shot at the title at SummerSlam in August 2024, there’s a good chance we see the Ring General become a world champion by defeating Priest in what could be one hell of a match.

Women's World Championship

Liv Morgan is holding down the Women’s World Championship after defeating Becky Lynch in the opening match at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE held in Saudi Arabia in May 2024. The two-time champion had been on a great run ever since returning from injury at the Royal Rumble and was on a collision course with Rhea Ripley before the Judgment Day member was taken out of action.

Morgan has been toying with Dominik Mysterio , Ripley’s on-screen boyfriend, for a while now, and it seems like it’s all going to lead to the two former tag partners squaring off when Ripley eventually returns and takes the strap off her waist.

WWE Women's Championship

Bayley completed her incredible face-turn at WrestleMania XL when she defeated her former Damage CTRL stablemate Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Champion in convincing fashion. The fan-favorite then went on to defend her championship in a triple threat against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton at Backlash France.

However, there’s reason to believe that Bayley’s run will soon be coming to an end when she defends the belt against Queen of the Ring tournament winner Nia Jax, who has been on a killer run since returning to WWE.

Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn shocked the world when he brought an end to Gunther’s 650-plus-day Intercontinental Championship reign at WrestleMania XL, and no surprise, he’s been putting on outstanding matches ever since. The wrestler formerly known as El Generico could be the champ for a long time if one particular heel doesn’t get in the way.

Of course, we’re talking about Chad Gable, who turned on Zayn shortly after Mania. He’s had his eyes set on the IC Title ever since and will stop at nothing to add it to his trophy case.

United States Championship

Logan Paul is the longest-reigning current champion in WWE, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Only a few matches into his wrestling career, the YouTuber defeated hall of famer Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in November 2023, and he hasn’t lost it since.

Paul will certainly be in one of the marquee matches at SummerSlam in August 2024 considering the event is taking place just miles from his hometown. It hasn’t been announced as of June 2024, but it seems like he’s on a collision course with LA Knight, who could very well give the “Maverick” a loss.

World Tag Team Championship

Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) have been the World Tag Team Champions ever since grabbing one of the two sets of titles up for grabs in the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL. Though it seems like the tag straps are getting lost in the shuffle these days, that could soon change.

It wouldn’t be all that surprising if The Creed Brothers, who have been rumored to be aligning with Chad Gable for a while now, challenged and defeated Awesome Truth down the road. If that and an IC Title victory for Gable both pan out, we could have a great heel stable in our midst.

WWE Tag Team Championship

WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have been one of the hottest duos in the company throughout 2024, and there’s no reason to break them up just yet. But, when that does eventually happen, there’s a team more than deserving of dethroning them: The Street Profits.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have been exciting to watch ever since first teaming up in 2016, and another championship reign is inevitable at this point. These two teams, who have great chemistry together, could put on a classic.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

After months of fans wondering why Jade Cargill wasn’t wrestling , the former AEW wrestler formed a team with Bianca Belair heading into WrestleMania XL. The two would go on to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at Backlash France a month later by defeating the Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane and Asuka) and haven’t looked back.

This is another reign that won’t end for a while, but when it does (and Cargill and Belair start feuding), it’ll most likely be because of the Kabuki Warriors taking advantage of the pair’s inevitable rivalry.

WWE Speed Championship

Ricochet is the inaugural WWE Speed Champion after defeating Johnny Gargano in the final match of a tournament found exclusively on X. With a new tournament underway, it won’t be long before Ricochet defends his title in another three-minute match.

Chances are, it’ll be Tommaso Ciampa who wins the number one contender’s tournament and challenges Ricochet for the gold. Who knows, maybe it’ll lead to another great heel turn by the “Sicilian Psychopath” down the road.