Randy Orton's Dad Provided An Update On His WWE Return, And It Has Me Scratching My Head

The WWE is prepping for its Night of Champions PLE, and fans are back to wondering if this will be the event that could finally bring Randy Orton back into the ring. Orton has been absent from events since late 2022, so that he could have surgery to address an alleged back injury, but many have held out hope hope that he'll surface at an upcoming WWE event in 2023. We now have a better idea of where things stand with Orton thanks to his father, Cowboy Bob Orton, but his update has me scratching my head.

Bob Orton Jr. spoke to Sportskeeda about his son Randy Orton's rehabilitation, knowing that everyone is wondering about when he might return. The WWE legend laid out his perspective on the current situation, and addressed if Randy will return, saying:

He's training. We'll see what happens. I don't know if he feels like going back or, when it feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might. Then again, he's pretty well taken care of. I don't think he needs to. I think the doctors have told him not to. Randy will do what Randy's going to do.

So he could possibly come back if he wanted, which may or may not be the case, though it would supposedly be against medical advice. Not the clearest take, but still interesting.

If Randy Orton is indeed training, that'd presumably mean he's making efforts to at least see if he can return to the WWE from an athletic standpoint. That much seemed clear when photos of Orton surfaced back in February and showed the wrestler in great shape. Of course, the size of his biceps doesn't relate to the strength of his back, so there's no telling how ready Orton is to resume the grind of the WWE. Had he been comfortable enough to show up for WrestleMania 39, which we predicted could happen, he probably would have made the jump. Alas, we're still waiting.

There's also a question of whether or not the WWE's doctors would clear him to wrestle. If Cowboy Bob Orton is correct about doctors advising against an in-ring return, there's a chance the WWE won't clear him to perform. If that's the case, it may not make a difference whether or not Orton wants to return or not.

One key concern doctors might have is Orton reinjuring his back by using his signature finisher, the RKO. Orton's finisher is one of the most celebrated in the WWE for its unique nature and hype execution, but it requires Orton to land on his back. Once or twice may not be so damaging, but if Orton is wrestling at the rate he was before his exit, the odds are high of him doing it several times a week.

As a wrestling fan, I definitely want to see Randy Orton back in the ring. I can't help but feel conflicted on this news, however, and would hate to see Orton rush his way back into the ring only to exit again with another injury that's worse. I also think all wrestlers should prioritize their overall physical health over their careers rather than risk potential permanent injury.

Cowboy Bob Orton noted that his son doesn't really need to return to the WWE to live a comfortable life, and he's right. Randy Orton has spent the majority of his career toward the top of the roster, and after 20+ years of wrestling and apparently video games, he is a 14-time WWE champion in addition to all his other titles. There's nothing left for Orton to prove if he wants to retire and walk away from it all, but it doesn't sound like this is the end for him just yet.

