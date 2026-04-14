The Rock Is In Las Vegas Right Now, Which Has Me Thinking About WrestleMania

WrestleMania 42 is taking over Las Vegas this weekend, and it wouldn't be WrestleMania season without some speculation about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's potential involvement. After little to no chatter about "The Great One" in the weeks leading up to the annual event, fan chatter has spread regarding the athlete's appearance at another big-ticket event in Sin City.

Dwayne Johnson was spotted onstage at CinemaCon, helping to promote the upcoming release of his third Jumanji movie. So no direct connection to the WWE, but the timing certainly opens the door to atone for his no-show at last year's WrestleMania. Either way, there's a lot to unpack with this development.

Will The Rock Stick Around For WrestleMania 42?

With CinemaCon ending on April 16th, the stage is set for Dwayne Johnson to have a significant role in WrestleMania 42. He's presumably free to show up on SmackDown, which is the show he's most associated with, and possibly inject himself in the main event alongside Pat McAfee.

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Considering a chunk of fans are upset with McAfee's involvement in the main event, adding The Rock in the mix could be a way to take the heat off the ESPN host and further excite people about this weekend. A surprise appearance from "The Brahma Bull" would almost certainly move ticket sales a bit as the weekend nears, but what are the odds of it actually happening?

Why I'm Doubtful The Rock Will Have Any Significant Role In WrestleMania 42

While I wouldn't rule out Dwayne Johnson appearing on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 42, I can't help but think back to why he randomly appeared during WrestleMania season last year. The Rock showed up after Elimination Chamber, seemingly hinting he would target Cody Rhodes when WrestleMania 41 rolled around. As mentioned, Travis Scott showed up in his place, and The Rock was nowhere to be seen.

More On The WWE Full WrestleMania 42 Predictions Including My Take On The Cody Rhodes And Pat McAfee Mess

Johnson later revealed that his appearance at Elimination Chamber came after a call from TKO CEO Ari Emmanuel, who wanted help moving tickets for the event (via Sportskeeda). Flash forward a year, and the WWE is having the same issues with poor ticket sales being used in the main event storyline. We've already seen rumors that Emmanuel made the call to put Pat McAfee in the mix. Could he call in another favor for The Rock for a SmackDown appearance?

I think it's possible, but I don't see The Rock having any significant role in WrestleMania 42 beyond that. In the past, we've known he's wanted to be in good ring shape before committing to any form of match in the WWE. Now, he could just show up and deliver a low blow to Cody, but I'm not sure wrestling fans want that at this point.

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Really, adding The Rock to WrestleMania 42 would further exacerbate the problem created when Pat McAfee was added to the main event. This angle went from being about the decades of history between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes to a sideshow act with celebrity cameos. If The Rock is also thrown into the mix, I think it greatly overshadows Orton in the match entirely, so now I'm almost hoping The Rock isn't planning to appear at WrestleMania.

ESPN Unlimited: $29.99 a month

Those wanting to watch WrestleMania 42 this weekend will need to subscribe to ESPN Unlimited. As a heads up for those with cable, you might already be able to get the service for free if your provider is supported.

We won't have long to wait to find out what's going to happen either way, and see if The Rock heads over to the WWE after he wraps things up at CinemaCon. Tune in to WrestleMania 42 on Saturday April 18th and Sunday April 19th, and get ready for two jam-packed evenings of wrestling!