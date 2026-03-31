Dwayne Johnson Marked The ‘Final Wrap’ On The Last Jumanji With The Most Fitting Robin Williams Tribute

After years of wild jungle adventures, Dwayne Johnson announced that the final Jumanji installment has wrapped production, ahead of its 2026 calendar release. As the journey comes to a close, Johnson honored the late Robin Williams with a tribute that reflects the heart of the original story.

Johnson shared the update, posting an emotional message on Instagram. The post reads like a full-circle moment for a series that managed to reboot a treasured property without losing its spirit. It’s part victory lap and thank-you note, as he says goodbye to a project that has clearly meant a lot to him. But before anything else, Johnson made certain to end things where Jumanji began, writing:

… lastly, to Robin Williams ~ this finale is for you. The character of Dr Smolder Bravestone was my absolute honor to play in your spirit with the deepest respect, love and JOY 🎲 🕊️ 🤎 🫱🏾‍🫲🏼

Considering how closely the newer entries in the franchise have been tied (both directly and spiritually) to the original Jumanji, and how the crew has continuously paid tribute to Williams on set, that last sentiment lands particularly hard. While the newer entries leaned more into video game mechanics and ensemble comedy, they never fully let go of Robin Williams' legacy as Alan Parrish. The former WWE star's tribute is the perfect closing sentiment to honor the beloved comedian.

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The rest of the post digs into the idea of longevity. The Red One star calls the experience one of the most “fun and pure creative joy” runs of his career, and the photos he shared back that up. The carousel moves between color shots from the jungle set and black-and-white behind-the-scenes snapshots from production.

There’s the core crew together again, mud-streaked and smiling, and there are more candid moments. In one, we see the Smashing Machine actor standing under harsh set lighting while a camera operator lines up a shot. Plus a diner scene between Johnson and Kevin Hart was staged during a break.

Then there are candid beats of Johnson and Kevin Hart sitting on a fallen log, laughing. Jack Black appears in full costume, hands on his hips, looking as “Jack Black” as you’d imagine. These moments show a cast and crew that’s grown very close over nearly a decade, since Welcome to the Jungle was released in December 2017.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

The camaraderie of the cast is part of what made this rebooted take on Jumanji work. It seemed like a group of actors who enjoyed being in the same sandbox, even as the premise became increasingly ridiculous. Body swaps, video game logic, and respawns could have worn thin, but the cast treated the world seriously enough to make audiences care.

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The next, and final, chapter of the Jumanji saga hits theaters on December 11, 2026. Based on the amount of love and respect that everyone involved has brought to the project, I’m betting we are going to get a surprisingly heartfelt swansong from a franchise that’s been running strong for more than thirty years.

As we wait for the next entry, the previous two Rock-helmed Jumanji movies are streaming with a Hulu subscription.