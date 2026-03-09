Pat McAfee Clarified What's Going On With His Role In WWE Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

WrestleMania 42 is coming up on April 18th and 19th, and while the main events are set, it feels as though there's a lot still that could happen in shaping the card for the two-night event in Las Vegas. We're still not entirely sure about who will be featured, and amidst rumors of who may show up, Pat McAfee gave an update on his future with WWE.

McAfee was last seen on commentary when he popped in during Wrestlepalooza. The event was in McAfee's current home base in Indianapolis, and the first PLE on ESPN, so it seemed obvious he'd make an appearance. That said, it looks like that's going to be the last one for a while, and possibly forever. Here are the latest comments he gave on Instagram Stories when a fan asked about his return to the WWE (via EliteRockerz):

I don't think you ever say never, especially with WWE, but right now it does not feel like it is something...it feels like that business has kind of passed me by a little bit. I grew up loving it, dreamed of working it, feel honored that I had the opportunity to work alongside the GOAT Michael Cole, but I feel the business is in a good spot without me. I'll continue to watch.

This announcement comes long after McAfee's comments following a loss to Gunther at WWE Backlash back in May 2025. At the time, it seemed like he was walking away from the company, but continued appearances had fans hoping he'd continue on commentary.

Despite his role in the WWE largely being taken over by longtime commentator Corey Graves, I felt as though the move was done to accommodate Pat McAfee's growing schedule as he becomes more of a staple to the ESPN brand. It seems the scales finally tipped, and McAfee is at a point where he's ok stepping away from the WWE, and probably more than happy to stop globe-trotting with the superstars across the country and overseas.

It's a shock to hear Pat McAfee casually announce he's done with the WWE so easily, and while I'm still suspicious and wonder if this is just a setup to surprise fans, it wouldn't be too surprising. Between his television show, various appearances at other sporting events, and his duties as one of the hosts of College GameDay, he may not have time to relax if he adds the WWE to the mix.

I'll also add that while McAfee was great on commentary, he's right in saying that the WWE is in a good place without him. Whether Michael Cole is working alongside Corey Graves or he's paired up with Wade Barrett or Joe Tessitore, he's going to sound amazing. The commentary team is in a good place, and they'll do just fine at WrestleMania 42 if the ESPN host doesn't show up.

It feels like this is another blow for the WWE, however, as Triple H and company continue to try and draw interest in the event amidst reported struggles selling tickets. We've seen rumors that hint at Bad Bunny showing up, and even Tom Brady's name has been showing up in the dirt sheets.

Truthfully, I don't think Pat McAfee's appearance would move the needle for WrestleMania 42 one way or another, so perhaps the WWE is best served working through creative ideas for new wrestlers like Danhausen than trying to court celebrities to show up or play a part in the show. I'm still expecting to be entertained as a wrestling fan, so hopefully we get more to make me feel the hype in these final weeks.

As previously mentioned, WrestleMania 42 is streaming live on April 18th and 19th over on ESPN Unlimited. Here's hoping the service is available for all it was promised to be by then, so we can all enjoy some wrestling together!