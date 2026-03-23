Tom Brady's Rumored WrestleMania 42 Appearance May Be A Rumor Killer For Another Celeb Showdown I Hoped For

With just weeks to go until the highly anticipated WrestleMania 42, more rumors are surfacing in regard to how the WWE intends to draw as many eyes as possible to its biggest event. Now, following Jelly Roll's return after being pinned last year at Backlash, it sounds like Tom Brady could be the next celebrity to get involved. Needless to say, that could be exciting if it were to happen.

Triple H and his colleagues at WWE seem ready to tempt the most famous NFL quarterback of all time to appear at WrestleMania, which is wild. Unfortunately, this rumor also has me upset, as it could mean that another celebrity appearance may not be feasible now.

Tom Brady Is Reportedly In Talks To Appear At WrestleMania 42

Dave Meltzer revealed on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the WWE is reportedly in talks with Tom Brady for an appearance at WrestleMania 42 (via Forbes). Wrestling fans speculated this to be the case after seeing Brady feud with Logan Paul for weeks following disparaging comments made about professional wrestling on the latter's podcast.

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The feud has continued in recent days, as the two competed against each other during the Fanatics Flag Football game. Brady threw a ball at Paul when he got in his face and, before the matchup, he had more inflammatory words for professional wrestling. It all has the obvious signs of an eventual appearance in Las Vegas, which would also make sense considering Brady has ties to the city as a minority owner in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tom Brady's Feud With Logan Paul Might Mean Bad Bunny's Potential Appearance Is Dead

As cool as it would be to see Tom Brady in a WWE ring, I can't help but wonder if this could mean the WWE was unsuccessful in getting Bad Bunny to commit to any angle for WrestleMania 42. Triple H sent well wishes to the singer on social media ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime performance, and Logan Paul's diss against the performer seemed to indicate his return was just around the corner.

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Bad Bunny would be a great pull for WrestleMania, as he's performed in the WWE before, wants to perform again, and is a massive international star. Tom Brady only has the name recognition and, while getting one of the best professional athletes of all time involved in your show is good, I don't see Brady taking any bumps in the ring. Heck, he went out of his way to avoid sacks in the NFL with frequent check-down throws, so I can't imagine he'd take a suplex.

That said, Logan Paul was the only person building for a feud with Bad Bunny, and he's now moved on to Brady. Of course, fans never received any explicit confirmation that Bad Bunny was in talks to appear at WrestleMania 42, yet it now feels like the chances of him appearing and competing are slim to nil.

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We'll see if Tom Brady ends up appearing at WrestleMania 42 and if so, what the extent of his involvement wouldl be. Tune in for the big two-night event on April 18th and 19th on ESPN Unlimited and prepare for an exciting couple of days of wrestling!