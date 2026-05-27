The Advice The Rock Got From Robert Downey Jr When It Looked Like He'd Accidentally 'Peed' Himself In Front Of Emily Blunt

Dwayne Johnson taking some time out of his busy 2026 movie schedule to show up and speak at Emily Blunt’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony sounds like a sweet, full-circle movie-star moment. The two, have worked together multiple times, clearly adore each other, and Johnson is exactly the kind of person you want giving a big, heartfelt speech in public. Unfortunately for The Rock, public affection apparently came with a very poorly timed water spill, which led to some hilarious advice from Robert Downey Jr., according to Blunt.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Blunt talked about her Hollywood Boulevard star ceremony, where Robert Downey Jr., Meryl Streep, Johnson and others spoke about her career and their relationships with her. She explained how Johnson’s good deed turned into a tiny wardrobe mishap when it looked like he’d "peed" himself. According to her:

This is what happens when you do a good turn, and you show up to speak for your friend. Number one, before he went up to speak about me, he spilled water down his uh groin. So, it really was perfectly placed to look like a little dribble of pee had come out. And I remember Downey going, ‘Don't worry, the podium's got you. It's okay.’ He was covered by the podium.

First of all, Robert Downey Jr. remains exactly who you want in your corner during a red-carpet pants emergency. Some people would panic or pretend not to notice. Not him. Downey apparently looked at the situation, assessed the sightlines and calmly told Johnson the podium was protecting him. That is Avengers-level crisis management, but for trousers.

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Honestly, what a vicious little betrayal by gravity. This is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a man built like a sentient monument. He can carry franchises, wrestle giants and make a white shirt look like formal armor. But even he can be temporarily defeated by a cup of water and bad placement.

The podium, sadly, was not the end of Johnson’s weird day. Blunt also recalled that after the ceremony, Johnson got pulled over by police. She continued:

And then when he was leaving, he got pulled over by the cops…. They said his windows were tinted. I was like, ‘Isn't everyone's windows tinted in LA?’

Blunt then joked that the officers may have known exactly who they were dealing with. She added:

I think they knew it was him and I think they were like, ‘Oh, interesting.’ They were like, ‘Oh, so he's peed his pants. Let’s get it on TMZ!’

That police stop really did happen. TMZ reported that Johnson was pulled over after leaving the Walk of Fame event because of the tint on his vehicle’s windows. At the same time, People noted that he appeared calm during the interaction and had been at the ceremony to support his Jungle Cruise co-star and Stanley Tucci.

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Of course, because the universe has a sense of humor and Kevin Hart has access to microphones, Johnson’s longtime co-star later got asked if he had called the cops on him. Hart joked that he had not , but that he would, because that is apparently what friendship looks like when you have starred in multiple films together, including three Jumanji movies.

Johnson and Hart have turned off-screen roasting into its own side franchise, and they’ll be back together again in the now-wrapped Jumanji: Open World , which hits theaters on Christmas Day. Their friendship runs on affection, volume and insults fired like Nerf darts from a moving vehicle.

Recapping Johnson’s day: show up for Emily Blunt, spill water in the worst possible place, get saved by a podium, leave the ceremony and get pulled over for tinted windows, then have Kevin Hart publicly pretend he would absolutely snitch on you for sport. Honestly, Downey’s advice may be useful beyond this one ceremony. When life hands you an embarrassing spill, find the podium. The podium’s got you.