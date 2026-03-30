John Cena Will Be At WrestleMania 42, And Now We Know What He's Doing

John Cena ended his run as an in-ring WWE performer back in December 2025, but I don't think anyone ever expected he'd be away forever. Now, as WrestleMania 42 looms and a lot of questions circle about how it will live up to the hype, The Champ has an announcement. He will be there for the festivities, and with a job title that I personally didn't see coming.

Before anyone gets too excited or frustrated, Cena is not confirmed to be having a match. That said, he will presumably step into the ring at least once during the festivities, as he officially announced he will be the hostest with the GOAT-stest of WrestleMania 42.

John Cena Is The Host Of WrestleMania 42

Yes, John Cena is set to head up WrestleMania 42 from a hosting perspective, and announced it in classic Cena style with a video shared across his social media pages, in which he said the following:

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Ah, retired life in the sun. I'm kidding! Check out the backdrop. I'm shooting a movie for Netflix called One Attempt Remaining that you can see when it comes out. I'm also on the road, which is ironic, because there's a Road to WrestleMania going on. And Hollywood is really close to Vegas. Rumor around this town is, WrestleMania needs a host. Well, I'm already on that road. So I will see you at WrestleMania.

And with that, The Champ is booked for WrestleMania 42. I'm a fan of this update, especially after Cena's retirement run didn't live up to everyone's expectations. Perhaps now he can get his flowers from the fans, without the ugliness of how his match ended with Gunther looming over any kind of celebration.

Why I'm Hype For John Cena's WrestleMania Hosting Stint

I'm also hype to see John Cena hosting WrestleMania 42 simply because he's familiar with the entire process and what goes on within the WWE. As such, I think he'll be a more interactive host who participates in backstage segments, and they'll be good.

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This is the first year in a while they've had a host for WrestleMania, with Snoop Dogg and The Miz playing the part last back in 2023. Some might remember his notable moment of needing to improvise in the ring after Shane McMahon blew his knee out, but there wasn't much to it beyond that.

With Cena, I would expect we're going to see him cut a promo to open up WrestleMania 42, and he'll for sure participate a few skits. I also wouldn't rule out a confrontation of sorts with Gunther, though I wouldn't expect a surprise rematch or anything of that sort. Maybe it's something where Cena hits an Attitude Adjustment, but who knows? WWE blindsided us with an impromptu Stone Cold Steve Austin match. Perhaps they're looking to try and make the fans happy?

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WrestleMania 42 airs live on ESPN Unlimited on Saturday, April 18th and Sunday, April 19th. Tune in to see Cena back in the ring, and be prepared for two nights of great fun from the WWE.