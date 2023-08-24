Triple H, Ric Flair, And More Remember Wrestling Legend Terry Funk Following His Death At 79

The wrestling world said goodbye to another legend in 2023, just a couple of months after mourning The Iron Sheik. Terry Funk, one of the toughest wrestlers to ever step into the squared circle, passed away at the age of 79. The wrestling pioneer had a massive impact on the industry at large and as such was remembered by many. Some big names talking about the legend following his death included Triple H and Ric Flair, among others.

Terry Funk, who was reported to be in poor health a couple of years ago, worked in many notable pro wrestling promotions throughout his career, including the WWE. Though he only held one title, which was a tag-team championship with his brother Dory Funk, Funk is a Hall of Famer and was remembered by Triple H in a short but perfect statement:

Every night in cities all over the world, Terry Funk left it all in the ring for our business and for the fans. An icon of our industry.My thoughts are with Terry’s family, friends and fans.August 23, 2023 See more

Triple H spoke about Terry Funk's gift as an entertainer and his willingness to put it all on the line for fans around the world. Funk worked for many promotions over the course of a 50-year career and notably was a pioneer of the hardcore style. His matches had an edge of violence that would make even the most mature audiences cringe, and it was always impressive to see the amount of hurt he'd put himself through for an entertaining match.

Few can better speak on Terry Funk's commitment to his craft than some of his biggest rivals. It's a good thing then that Ric Flair took a break from planning another retirement match and memorialized Funk and all he brought to wrestling in his life:

In My Entire Life, I’ve Never Met A Guy Who Worked Harder. Terry Funk Was A Great Wrestler, Entertainer, Unbelievably Fearless, And A Great Friend! Rest In Peace My Friend Terry Funk Knowing That No One Will Ever Replace You In The World Of Professional Wrestling! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Mick Foley was another wrestler who loved Terry Funk, and they clearly understood the entertainment value of putting oneself through punishment to make for a good match. Foley, who might be one of the few wrestlers who can speak to the level of punishment required to do a Terry Funk hardcore match, honored the wrestler with a brief statement on what he meant to him:

Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw. If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks… pic.twitter.com/WwdFLwXqZ0August 23, 2023 See more

Kevin Owens popped up on social media to make a surprising remark, mainly because he doesn't frequent it too often. The WWE tag-team champion said that he once shared a ring with Terry Funk and remembered it as one of the best times of his long and successful career:

I don’t really come here ever anymore but I had to today to say that Terry Funk was the absolute best of us and that getting to be in the ring with him 10 years ago is and always will be one of the absolute highlights of my career, bar none. To this day, I still often think…August 23, 2023 See more

Even AEW, a promotion that Terry Funk never worked in, paid its respects to the legend. After a lengthy obituary detailing his storied career and high-profile feuds with AEW talent like Sting, the wrestling promotion touched on some of the notable impact he had outside of the ring:

...Outside the ring, Funk consistently gave back to the business he loved through mentorship, offering his incredible guidance and experience to the next generation of wrestling stars. In addition, Funk made a successful transition to the silver screen, appearing in such films as 'Road House' with Patrick Swayze and 'Over The Top' alongside Sylvester Stallone. AEW sends its deepest condolences to Funk's family, friends, and fans. His legacy will continue to influence the professional wrestling industry in perpetuity.

Terry Funk is a wrestler who, quite frankly, words don't do justice. Fortunately, there's no shortage of his matches available with a Peacock Premium subscription for pro wrestling fans to see just what a talent he was. And, of course, he'll always live on through the various wrestlers in the industry influenced by his hardcore style and always have a massive impact on the industry for the road he paved.

CinemaBlend would like to offer its condolences to the family and friends of Terry Funk and wish them well during this difficult time. Here's hoping he'll be honored at future upcoming WWE events, as well as other big events in the wrestling world.