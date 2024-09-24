Vince McMahon Just Released A Statement About The Netflix Documentary, And He Doesn't Seem Happy: ‘A Lot Has Been Misrepresented’

Just a few days before Netflix's wrestling docuseries Mr. McMahon hits the streamer's 2024 schedule, the subject behind the six-part show has spoken out. While still in the middle of a federal investigation and lawsuit with former WWE employee Janel Grant, Vince McMahon has spoken out about the series coming to wrestling fans with a Netflix subscription.

Mr. McMahon promises to highlight the rise and fall of WWE's co-founder and feature interviews with everyone from the former chairmen to many other key figures in the wrestling business. Vince McMahon posted a statement on X to say that he felt the upcoming Netflix project fell short of that goal and explained why:

I don't regret participating in this Netflix documentary. The producers had an opportunity to tell an objective story about my life and the incredible business I built, which were equally filled with excitement, drama, fun, and a fair amount of controversy and life lessons. Unfortunately, based on an early partial cut I've seen, this doc falls short and takes the predictable path of conflating the "Mr. McMahon" character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident.

Vince McMahon's general complaint, based on his statement, is that he feels the documentary intentionally blurs the fictional "Mr. McMahon" character he's played in the WWE with his actual persona. It's a confusing complaint to hear as a wrestling fan, considering many wrestlers over the years have told wild stories about McMahon that do suggest he isn't too far off from the character version of himself. Of course, many of those stories came out when he was still in a position of power at the company, so there is a possibility those stories were told to further inflate the character.

The former chairman, whose latest controversy first started when the WWE began to look into undisclosed hush money payments made by Vince McMahon, continued with further complaints about Mr. McMahon. He took aim at what he alleged to be "deceptive editing" in the program, and briefly referenced his ongoing legal dispute with Janel Grant:

A lot has been misrepresented or left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused. The producers use typical editing tricks with out of context footage and dated soundbites etc. to distort viewers' perception and support a deceptive narrative. In an attempt to further their misleading account, the producers use a lawsuit based on an affair I ended as evidence that I am in fact, 'Mr. Mcmahon.' I hope the viewer will keep an open mind and remember that there are two sides to every story.

Vince McMahon's final sentence refers to his ongoing lawsuit, which alleges the former CEO engaged in sex trafficking along with other acts during Janel Grant's tenure in the WWE. McMahon has since been removed from any role within the WWE, and the company is now largely run by former wrestler and his son-in-law Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Wrestlers like John Cena and Randy Orton have spoken on the allegations lodged against McMahon, noting the discomfort on their end of seeing someone they care about accused of horrendous acts. Others like Mick Foley have said they'll wait to pass judgment until the legal proceedings are over. It seems wrestling fans can expect more big-name wrestlers to share their thoughts on McMahon, as the following superstars appear in the trailer for Mr. McMahon:

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Hulk Hogan

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin

John Cena

Jimmy Hart

Bret "The Hitman" Hart

Paul "Triple H" Levesque

Readers will have to decide what to take away from the Mr. McMahon documentary and if the picture it paints about the former WWE CEO is accurate or unfair. One has to wonder if it may impact Netflix and WWE's relationship as Monday Night Raw moves to the platform in 2025.

Mr. McMahon premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, September 25th. Wrestling fans should tune in and, when they're done, check out some of the great wrestling documentaries available on Peacock.