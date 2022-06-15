WWE's Board Is Allegedly Investigating A $3M Payment Vince McMahon Made To A Former Employee

WWE CEO Vince McMahon is in the hot seat with news of an alleged investigation from the organization's board. Reports claim that the investigation involves what's reported as a "hush money settlement" of $3 million to a woman he allegedly had an affair with. Details are still coming out about this shocking situation centering on the WWE's eccentric top brass.

Reports from The Wall Street Journal (via CNBC) state that the $3 million settlement was allegedly paid in January and intended to keep the unnamed woman, a former paralegal for the company, from making any disparaging remarks about Vince McMahon or from sharing any details about their relationship. A spokesman from the WWE confirmed that the organization is cooperating with the board's investigation and that McMahon's affair with the unnamed woman was consensual.

The report further states that the WWE board began its investigation in April and allegedly uncovered nondisclosure pacts with other women who once worked in the WWE. Vince McMahon is reported to be involved in those, as is WWE talent executive John Laurinaitis, who was recently involved in the much-publicized walkout of SmackDown women's champions Sasha Banks and Naomi.

It's unclear at this time how this situation could impact the WWE, or what it means for any upcoming shows or pay-per-views for Peacock Premium subscribers. Hopefully, more will come on the situation in the coming weeks and shed further light on what sounds like a very concerning situation.

