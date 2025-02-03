WWE's Bron Breakker Told Me Why It's 'A Cool Thing' Fans Bark At Him In Public, And How Obligated He Feels To Carry On The Steiner Name

Nearly a year after Bron Breakker joined the WWE's main roster, the athlete is already one of the most exciting up-and-coming superstars within the brand. Fans will debate whether that's a credit to his skills, charisma, or ties to the Steiner Brothers, but one thing that can't be debated is that his "dogs" will be out in full force at upcoming WWE events for years to come. I was lucky enough to talk to Breakker about viewers barking at him in public, as well as how obligated he feels to pay homage to the Steiner name.

Breakker spoke to CinemaBlend ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble, where he lasted 22 minutes before being eliminated by Roman Reigns. The Intercontinental Champion can still keep his head held high, though, as fans were barking for him the entire time he was in the ring. I asked if that was a common occurrence for him even when he's not in the ring, and Breakker confirmed and talked about why that's so cool:

Yeah, that's typically what's happening when I come to the town that we're working in, which is really cool because that's something that the fans came up with. That's something that organically happened. People barking at me, people wanting me to carry on the legacy of the Dog Faced Gremlin. So, I put a twist on it. I made it my own, and, You know that's just a cool thing for sure.

The "Dog Faced Gremlin," for wrestling fans who may not know, is the nickname of Breakker's father and WWE hall-of-famer Rick Steiner. Fans have lovingly barked at Bron Breakker as an homage to his father's legacy, and as he mentioned above, he's made it his own by asking for his "dogs" in whatever city the WWE performs in to call out for him.

It's a tribute to his father, who once traded barbs with Chucky in WCW, but not the only time we've seen Bron Breakker pay tribute to the Steiner name. He's referenced his uncle Scott's iconic "Steiner Math" promo but is still very much his own person, separate from his family. I was curious if the tributes were ones he does out of obligation as a legacy wrestler, and he said the following:

I call back to them with like small things like my gear. I carry some of those legacy moves in my arsenal. I do them my own way, but, we still keep the labeling of that stuff alive, but I'm very much I'm very worried about the present and what I'm doing. If I can have an opportunity to make a call back to them, I do it just because I think that's a fun thing for the fans and a fun thing for me to pay respect.

It sounds like Bron Breakker is willing to make a connection to his famous family for the sake of fans, and if it makes sense, but he's mostly focused on paving his own way in the WWE. It's working out for him as the current Intercontinental title holder, and given his in-ring confrontation with Roman Reigns, I don't think it's wild to say he'll be circling the main event title scene soon enough.

Unless something drastic changes in the next few months, he'll likely be defending his championship at WrestleMania 41. It's set to be an exciting time in Vegas as we've already gotten the shocking win of Jey Uso in the Royal Rumble and Charlotte Flair winning in the women's match. I've officially thrown up my hands in trying to accurately predict what the final match card will look like, but man, I'm excited to see what's next for Bron Breakker and others.

Catch Breakker on Monday Night Raw, which streams live on Netflix on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm expecting a big reaction from a lot of attendees, likely still in shock about Jey Uso's win, and I'll be curious to see how they respond to the "Main Event" finally living up to his name.