WWE Fans Are Confused By The Jimmy Uso Vs Jey Uso Storyline, And They Have A Point

We’re less than three weeks away from WrestleMania 40, and with most of the card locked in place, fans are really starting to get excited. With good reason too. Many of the announced ‘Mania matches have compelling stories fans are invested in, built through weeks or even months of TV time. On paper, you’d think the Jey Uso vs Jimmy Uso match would be at the top of the excitement list thanks to all the shared history between the two, but unfortunately, the storyline has left fans confused and a little frustrated, to the point where they’re starting to complain on social media.

If you squint at the story from behind someone’s YEET sign, it looks reasonable enough at first glance. Jey and Jimmy Uso were, for a long time, one of the most successful tag teams in WWE history. Over the last few years, they aligned with their cousin Roman Reigns, the WWE Champion, to form The Bloodline, and as a faction alongside their younger brother Solo Sikoa, they dominated wrestling. Eventually, Roman Reigns’ domineering personality and requirement for absolute loyalty pushed Jey Uso into challenging The Tribal Chief for the title. Jimmy decided to stay by Roman’s side, and now, the brothers are working out their differences in a WrestleMania match. It sounds great, right?

Well, the problem is that’s an oversimplification, and the actual story beats between those major plot points haven’t made much sense along the way. Even worse, whenever they’ve tried to explain the whys behind anyone’s motivations, the confusion has only gotten worse. That happened when Jimmy first explained why he betrayed Jey and stayed by Reigns’ side (he was actually protecting Jey from more pain), and it happened again last night when he told Jey he helped him leave The Bloodline because he wanted to support him even though he didn’t want to leave himself. At the time, however, Jimmy was the one who first kicked Roman Reigns in the face, which numerous fans took to social media to complain about. Here’s a sample tweet…

Jimmy Uso : 'IT WAS YOUR IDEA TO LEAVE THE BLOODLINE!'Also Jimmy Uso :#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/H9V8UYuChPMarch 19, 2024 See more

Now, maybe Jimmy Uso is trying to say that he knew Jey Uso wanted to leave but couldn’t do it himself; so, he made the move for him. Maybe that’s what he’s trying to get at. There’s some truth there, but none of that gels with Jimmy screwing Jey over months later in his match with Roman Reigns. His motivations are just super inconsistent, and to those of us watching at home, it feels like the writers decided Jimmy Uso should screw over Jey Uso because then they could feud without even taking a second to consider why or how he’d explain his motivations.

But the good news is this is all fixable and very easily fixable too. Fans were initially furious at The Rock and his storyline with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, but a few good promos got that back on track in a big way. Now it’s hotter than it has any right to be. The same could happen to Jey and Jimmy Uso. They just need to simplify the motivations.

All Jimmy needs to do is repeatedly say he can’t betray his family. The Bloodline runs through his veins, and even though Roman is sometimes a jerk, he can’t miss out on The Rock coming back and their family writing a new chapter. He should encourage Jey to return to the fold. Jey’s viewpoint should be that Roman and The Rock suck, and he can’t be a part of any family that behaves this way. That’s it. That’s the gist of the story.

Both Jimmy and Jey Uso are strong on the microphone and skilled workers in the ring. Fans have gotten behind Jey in a big way, and Jimmy has turned into a fantastic stooge/ comic relief character. They can get fans behind this program in a big way. They just need one good promo, and instead of trying to fix the complicated mess of creative they’ve gotten in the past, they just need to simplify and play into one wanting to leave The Bloodline and one wanting to stay. That’s it. That’s all they need to do because fans really want to emotionally invest in what’s going on here. It’s just hard to do that when we’re spending time referencing but then not properly explaining obvious logic gaps.