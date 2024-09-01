Many WWE Fans Want Liv Morgan To Make A Change After Her Performance At Bash In Berlin

Depending on how you feel about CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan is either involved in the hottest storyline in WWE or the second hottest storyline in WWE. Fans can’t stop booing her and Dirty Dominik Mysterio without mercy after their affair broke up Judgment Day, and she now seems destined for a splashy PPV singles match for the title with Rhea Ripley in the near future. Whenever it happens, it’ll be a well deserved high point for Morgan, who is doing career best character work right now. But even with all the earned recognition, there’s still one thing many fans would like to see her change, especially after this weekend.

If you watched the mixed tag match at Bash In Berlin (I went 5/5 on predictions, no big deal) featuring Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan versus Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, you probably noticed an absolutely badass move she delivered to Mamí that got a near fall. She wrapped her legs around Rhea’s arm and then flipped over her back and landed in a pinning position. The move generated loud and near unanimous approval both in the arena and on social media and is still being talked about a day later. You can check it out below…

The above tweet has more than twenty thousand likes, and similar versions were posted on other large social accounts and generated many thousands of additional likes as well. If you look in the comments on any of the posts, there's plenty of excited reactions but beyond that, there's also a really high number calling for Morgan to immediately change her finisher from The Oblivion to this new sorcery. That's not a surprise since many fans, while respectful of Morgan in the ring, have always been lukewarm on her finisher, and this is objectively way better.

That’s just a small sample of some of the responses with more than 50 likes. There are literally hundreds more from random accounts all echoing the same sentiments. Even those who are defensive of Oblivion are agreeing this is probably the coolest move Morgan has ever done, and having something like this in her arsenal would really help make her feel more like a main event player. Hyper-athleticism like this is a good way to counteract her lack of natural size.

The move itself hasn’t been used a ton, but its best known version is probably the one done by Saki Akai, who called it the Quetzalcoatl. She employed it in various Japanese federations over the years, but I don’t think that should stop Morgan, given every wrestling move ever has been done by other people before or will be as soon as other people see it. Instead of originality in every move, the goal should always be to find a move set that collectively feels original and is true to the character you’re trying to present.

Morgan hasn’t commented on whether we’ll see this move again or even what she’s calling it, but given the huge reaction from fans, it wouldn’t be surprising to see her bust it out again in the near future. Here’s to hoping it winds up being her new finisher and helps push her to even bigger heights as she continues to climb up the card and cement her place as one of the top draws in WWE.

Morgan hasn't commented on whether we'll see this move again or even what she's calling it, but given the huge reaction from fans, it wouldn't be surprising to see her bust it out again in the near future. Here's to hoping it winds up being her new finisher and helps push her to even bigger heights as she continues to climb up the card and cement her place as one of the top draws in WWE.