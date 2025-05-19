WWE's Alexa Bliss Dropped A Funny Response To Fan Calling Her 'The Old Lady' After She Qualified For Money In The Bank

Alexa Bliss recently enjoyed her most significant moment since her surprise return during the 2025 Royal Rumble, as she qualified for the women's Money In The Bank ladder match set for June. As someone who has advocated for more TV time for Bliss at every possible moment, I'm thrilled. Another wrestling fan was quicker to voice their displeasure online, however, and his insult made it all the way to Bliss, who offered a pretty funny response.

Over on X, user @AmbrLeila went viral through wrestling social media for calling Bliss an "Old lady" who didn't deserve to win in comparison to Chelsea Green or Michin. The post received a lot of responses, including one from Alexa Bliss, who returned at the start of the year after a long absence due to her pregnancy:

Brb- scheduling my Botox appt … 🫠May 17, 2025

Perhaps the funniest part of this exchange is the community note attached to the post that states Bliss was the youngest wrestler in the match. The 33-year-old is a year younger than Chelsea Green and three years younger than Michin.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Gear up to watch WWE's Money In The Bank in June with a Peacock subscription. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

It's good to see Alexa Bliss has a sense of humor about the tweet, and didn't go scorched Earth on the person for calling her "The Old Lady." Maybe she gives off older-era vibes because she's been on WWE's main roster since 2016, while Chelsea Green didn't really make a splash in the WWE until her return to the brand in 2023. Whatever the reasoning, it's a lesson for everyone to check their math before trying to call out anybody, much less a popular athlete.

Whether all fans like it or not, Alexa Bliss has officially qualified for the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match, marking her first major storyline in the WWE since her big return. It's something wrestling fans have waited on for some time, considering her connection to the late Bray Wyatt, who is currently being honored by his brother Bo Dallas and the rest of the Wyatt Sicks.

More On The WWE (Image credit: WWE) Is Seth Rollins Bringing In A Third Wrestler? Here Are 4 WWE Superstars Who I Think Make The Most Sense

I definitely wonder if the Wyatt Sicks will factor into this match in any way, possibly by helping aid Bliss in securing the briefcase so she can have yet another title run in the WWE. That said, I can't help but think the optics would look bad if a bunch of male wrestlers prevented anyone but Bliss from winning, especially since the company rarely, if ever, allows intergender wrestling these days.

Of course, Nikki Cross could certainly show up and lend a hand. I'm sure Bliss would appreciate getting any advantage she can against a stacked women's roster.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All this to say I'm putting the wagon in front of the horse, as we don't know who all is competing in the women's Money In The Bank ladder match at this time. We'll have to tune into the following Monday Night Raw with our Netflix subscription to see who else is in the mix, and then maybe it'll be clearer who the WWE is eyeing to win this coveted briefcase that allows for a title shot.

WWE's Money In The Bank PLE is scheduled for Saturday, June 7th, and will be a night to remember. I'm hoping to see another same-night cash in, though I do hope that if that does happen, whoever does it successfully takes down a champion.