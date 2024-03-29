Is The WWE's Increased Swearing And Blood A Sign Of Change In The Company? Here's What We Know

WWE fans praised a recent Monday Night Raw, and for those who watched, it isn't hard to see why. The Rock brought some of the Attitude Era with him by swearing up a storm and bashing Cody Rhodes until he bled. That, paired with CM Punk dropping a swear on a hot mic and claiming he couldn't say it because the show wasn't on Netflix yet had fans wondering if a new era of wrestling is upon us. Now, the question becomes will we see more blood and swearing?

It's a question that no one has an official answer to, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims to have the inside scoop on what the plan is moving forward (via 411mania.com). While some may have their fingers crossed we're on the dawn of a new era following WrestleMania 40, I wouldn't get my hopes up.

The WWE Allegedly Has No Plans To Change Its Product And Allow More Swearing Or Blood

While the WWE allowed for the swearing and blood on Monday Night Raw, the rumored intel says this is not expected to be a part of the product regularly going forward. It still may happen in the future, of course, but used in rare instances such as the latest episode. In short, anyone looking to see more of that in wrestling will need to use their Peacock Premium subscription to rewatch old moments from the Attitude Era or tune in to watch AEW.

The Rock Has More Freedom To Do What He Wants

Another factor in the increased swearing is that Dwayne Johnson is one of the WWE's megastars and an official member of the TKO board of directors. The position gave him the rights to his likeness and nicknames and, apparently, possibly the ability to drop an f-bomb or two in front of a live audience should he choose to do so.

It's not exactly out of character for the WWE superstar, as The Rock was a face of a different era that thrived on blood and swearing. It makes sense to incorporate that into his feud with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins somewhat, and there's no denying that beatdown was a vital moment to really amp up the main event hype. I also liked the potential clues big faces were showing up, potentially to help Rhodes even the odds against Reigns and The Bloodline.

It might be a bummer for some to hear that upcoming WWE events likely won't look like the days of old, but it's important to remember none of that played a factor in the current surge of success the company is experiencing. Personally, I would sooner see the company stay the course and continue to hit with what is working than make a sudden shift and potentially kill the momentum it has gained over the past year.

That said, I wouldn't be surprised if more blood flows during SmackDown, which airs on Fox on the 2024 TV schedule Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I can't wait to see who makes the next move between all the main eventers, and I'm hoping we see more from Roman Reigns with just a week to go, considering it is his title that is on the line.