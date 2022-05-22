WWE Star Rick Boogs Dropped An Injury Update And A Great Motivational Speech
By Mack Rawden published
BOOOOOOOOGGGGGSSSS!
WWE star Rick Boogs should be at his lowest right now. In the biggest wrestling match of his life at WrestleMania 38, the strongman tore his quadriceps and had to be helped from the ring. He underwent surgery and went from getting cheered every week on television to quietly rehabbing out of the public eye. That rehab is still ongoing, but instead of being down in the dumps, Boogs is excited because he just keeps setting new personal records.
The fan favorite, who runs a popular YouTube channel, dropped a video earlier this week, and it’s both an injury update and an amazing motivational speech. For roughly five minutes, the powerlifter talks about how he’s gone from throwing around kettlebells to trying to strengthen his quad muscles and how he gets hyped every single time he’s able to push himself a little further. Take trying to ride a bike again as an example…
It’s not just the bike that he’s focused on either. There are a ton of different benchmarks he’s been given on his road to recovery, and he’s putting in the time to make sure he’s well ahead of every single goal. That’s just his attitude in life. Everyday is a chance to hit a new personal record in something. Sometimes that’s inside the ring, and sometimes that’s putting in the work to make the VMO quad muscle a little more dense.
Here’s another portion of his really excited quote…
It’s easy to see why WWE fans have fallen so hard for Rick Boogs over the last year. After getting called up to the main roster for NXT, the strongman was paired with Shinsuke Nakamura, and they really started getting over with fans. First, it was mostly around their ring entrances, which would feature Boogs (or BOOOOOOGGS, as fans would yell) playing the guitar to Nakamura’s theme song, but later, it was also about their skilled work in the ring. The duo was so over, in fact, that I thought WWE would have them win the Tag Team Titles against the Usos at WrestleMania.
But life doesn’t always work out the way you’d hope, and in wrestling, injuries are always a worry. There are always going to be setbacks, and it’s really inspirational to see how much Boogs has jumped into crushing his rehab. You can watch his full video below…
We don’t know exactly when we’ll see Rick Boogs return to action inside the ring, but when he does, you can expect WWE fans to give him a huge welcome back.
Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, the NBA and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.