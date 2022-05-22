WWE Star Rick Boogs Dropped An Injury Update And A Great Motivational Speech

WWE star Rick Boogs should be at his lowest right now. In the biggest wrestling match of his life at WrestleMania 38, the strongman tore his quadriceps and had to be helped from the ring. He underwent surgery and went from getting cheered every week on television to quietly rehabbing out of the public eye. That rehab is still ongoing, but instead of being down in the dumps, Boogs is excited because he just keeps setting new personal records.

The fan favorite, who runs a popular YouTube channel, dropped a video earlier this week, and it’s both an injury update and an amazing motivational speech. For roughly five minutes, the powerlifter talks about how he’s gone from throwing around kettlebells to trying to strengthen his quad muscles and how he gets hyped every single time he’s able to push himself a little further. Take trying to ride a bike again as an example…

Just the other day at (physical therapy), they said you can probably start easing into the airdyne bike… You know what I did today? I hopped on the airdyne bike. Not even in PT. I did it on my own. I did it on my own. I pushed it. I pushed it, and it was feeling tight. It was feeling tight. Eventually it loosened up, and eventually, I was getting in the groove. I was feeling good. And I was moving, and I went five miles! All time (personal record), for PT that is! All time PR! Blowing everything out of the water.

It’s not just the bike that he’s focused on either. There are a ton of different benchmarks he’s been given on his road to recovery, and he’s putting in the time to make sure he’s well ahead of every single goal. That’s just his attitude in life. Everyday is a chance to hit a new personal record in something. Sometimes that’s inside the ring, and sometimes that’s putting in the work to make the VMO quad muscle a little more dense.

Here’s another portion of his really excited quote…

It’s about the little things. It doesn’t matter what it is you do. You grab something, and you freaking smash it. You understand what I’m saying? This freaking is the next level. I am freaking back. BACK! I can hit PRs on that bike. Listen, I can hit PRs in bending my knee. I can hit PRs in getting the VMO freaking quad muscle to fire, making that sucker a little more dense. Does that excite me? You bet your ass it does. That excites me. You know why it excites me? Because it’s freaking self improvement. That’s what life is all about.

It’s easy to see why WWE fans have fallen so hard for Rick Boogs over the last year. After getting called up to the main roster for NXT, the strongman was paired with Shinsuke Nakamura, and they really started getting over with fans. First, it was mostly around their ring entrances, which would feature Boogs (or BOOOOOOGGS, as fans would yell) playing the guitar to Nakamura’s theme song, but later, it was also about their skilled work in the ring. The duo was so over, in fact, that I thought WWE would have them win the Tag Team Titles against the Usos at WrestleMania.

But life doesn’t always work out the way you’d hope, and in wrestling, injuries are always a worry. There are always going to be setbacks, and it’s really inspirational to see how much Boogs has jumped into crushing his rehab. You can watch his full video below…

We don’t know exactly when we’ll see Rick Boogs return to action inside the ring, but when he does, you can expect WWE fans to give him a huge welcome back.