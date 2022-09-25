WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes Gave An Update On His Injury Recovery, And Fans Should Be Hopeful

WWE fans might be caught up in the White Rabbit mystery right now, but that doesn’t mean there aren't other things that they aren't thinking about or excited for. Many are still waiting for Cody Rhodes to make his return after his epic match against Seth Rollins, which saw Rhodes tear a pec , and it’s looking like the latest news on that front is positive. Rhodes provided an update on his injury, and anyone hoping to see him return should be hopeful.

Cody Rhodes was about to get into a car when he was stopped by TMZ Sports and was asked a bit about where things stand with his injury. Rhodes stated that his recovery is moving along, but he’s not ready to return to Monday Night Raw just yet. When pushed further for some details regarding when he might be seen in a wrestling ring again, Rhodes said the following about his doctors and his potential return:

They haven't really given me [a return date] because they know I'm stupid and I'd try to test it. I got in my mind where I want to be, and I think a lot of fans have in their mind where I'd like to be, and that's hopefully where it's at. ... What happens next, hopefully, and what we do, this is all speculative and up in the air. Hopefully, it's a run people will remember and I gotta be healthy for it.

It sounds like Cody Rhodes is hinting that he’s hoping to return around the same time fans would like, which is right before the official start of WrestleMania season. Specifically, there’s a lot of speculation that even if Rhodes is cleared sooner, he likely won’t be back until the Royal Rumble, where he’d emerge during the Men’s competition as a surprise entrant.

Should he return during the Men’s Royal Rumble and win, he’d receive the opportunity to challenge for whichever title he chooses at WrestleMania. That star has made it clear ever since he left AEW for WWE that he hopes to obtain the latter's largest championship title, which is something his father and legendary wrestler Dusty Rhodes was never able to do.

Winning at the Royal Rumble would also be a great way to get Cody Rhodes’ story back on track, considering he’s been away for some time nursing that pectoral injury. Of course, as he mentioned above, that injury might not be healed in time for him to return in January, so it’s ultimately going to come down to timing. Of course, another factor is whether the WWE wants to pull the trigger on Rhodes, considering it has some other stuff in the works and has been signing back a lot of talent as of late.

Hopefully, "The Prince of Pro Wrestling" won’t get lost in the mix and get a chance to continue his awesome storyline. It's hard to say what the wrestler's exact mindset is post-injury, though, especially since Triple H has taken over for Vince McMahon in the time since he's been gone. We can only wait and see and hopefully, get a nice surprise at an upcoming WWE event should he get cleared early.