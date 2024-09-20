To 3D/4DX Or Not To 3D/4DX: Buy The Right Transformers One Ticket

It’s fitting that for Paramount’s Transformers One, I’m about to do something that’ll live up to one of the core tenets of Cybertronian life. Dear readers, all are about to become one, as we’re about to cross a To 3D or Not To 3D review with our new 4DX format to create what I like to call Premium Prime!

Before we blast off, the usual caveats apply. If you want to know what we thought of the movie as a purely cinematic experience, you should definitely check out the critical reactions to Transformers One . But if you want to know if the 3D and 4DX experience are worth the extra Energon, you’ve come to the right place.

Now let’s roll out and talk about what these premium bells and whistles have to offer for the overall experience. Especially because we can now officially hype Transformers' return to animated cinematic adventure!

Overall Fit Score - 5/5

Since we’re talking about two different format components for this Transformers One screening, we’re going to have to get a bit more granular with the grading. So basically, both the 3D and 4DX fits will be evaluated individually, and then averaged together to make the Overall Fit Score. Don’t worry, it’s not too complicated this time out, as the journey that transforms Orion Pax (Chris Hemsworth) into Optimus Prime aces both halves of the coin.

It’s easy to give this sequel a 3D stamp of approval, as the Transformers movies have format history spanning all the way back to Dark of the Moon. With plenty of robot carnage, assorted weaponry and beautifully immersive backgrounds all in the mix, this format/franchise pairing continues to win.

As for the 4DX format, there’s a lot to be gained from seeing Transformers One in this style of exhibition. Especially because, thanks to certain effects present in the pre-requisite transformation sequences helping you actually feel like a Transformer yourself. Though that probably comes from 4DX being part of the premium franchise package since Transformers: Age of Extinction!

Overall Planning & Effort - 4/5

Much like we saw with the Overall Fit Score, the Overall Planning & Effort Score will also be an average of the two sides of this upcharge experience house. Just as 2023 brought us Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ’ magnificent 3D presentation , Transformers One continues to uphold that tradition of excellence - which is another feather in Stereo Conversion house SDFX Studios’ cap.

But both the 3D and 4DX enhancements have certain drawbacks that keep either side from being a perfect home run. That comes from some surprising decisions on where to include and exclude certain effects in this combined package that still packs enough thrill to elevate the movie it happens to accompany.

3D Before The Window - 4/5

While I don’t expect the entirety of a picture like Transformers One to keep throwing objects and characters in my face, there’s still an obvious standard for prime Before The Window effect action. In my opinion, this component isn’t used to its fullest potential, but the moments that it does come up are pretty spectacular.

Mimicking the live-action piece of this saga, a lot of action involving weapons, catastrophic accidents, and debris flying out at the audience do fly out from time to time. One devastating scene involving Sentinel Prime (Jon Hamm) really drives this point home, as the audience gets a front row seat for the action.

3D Beyond The Window - 4/5

Though there isn’t exactly a feeling of limitless picture depth in the Beyond the Window portion of Transformers One, the end result does manage to blur the lines between the viewer and the film. A lot of the action on the surface of Cybertron, and the ensuing battle/race sequences that take place in Iacon City, best showcase this cog at work in the overall machinery.

3D Brightness Score - 3/5

No matter what type of 3D you’re choosing to engage in, the relative brightness of the equipment used by your theater of choice is always a variable to consider when purchasing your tickets. Unfortunately for the vividly colored worlds that make up Transformers One’s Cybertron, the dimming of the picture during the screening observed went a bit beyond the added grayness of slipping on those 3D glasses.

Taking into account how most of this adventure takes place in the well lit Iacon City, this factor doesn’t crash the entire enterprise. However, you're definitely going to notice the lack of brightness from time to time, which holds things back to a significant degree.

3D Glasses Off Score - 5/5

You’re still going to want to slip your glasses off when watching a 3D movie in 4DX, even though there may be some points where the motion makes you feel like they’ve got a mind of their own. (Which goes doubly for those of you who wear prescription glasses underneath.)

Doing so helps you check out the blur of a film such as Transformers One, and in engaging with that behavior, you can see that the blur is very rich throughout this movie’s canvas. Even scenes with close up action that would normally rely on more static 2D anchor points carry quite a bit of the blur that’s supposed to help ensure the 3D manipulation is being successfully executed.

4DX Water Effects: 3/5

Maybe it’s because I’m still feeling out the 4DX format, but I was actually surprised that we have a handful of Transformers One scenes involving robot spit. Having a scene where D-16 / Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) gets socked in the face, only to sprinkle the audience as a result, was quite the surprise. There aren’t a lot of moisture related events in this narrative, but there are enough to really want a revised version that employs the effect a little more consistently.

4DX Scent Effects: 2/5

Anybody who’s read my Alien: Romulus 4DX review will remember that I was actually quite impressed with how well Fede Álvarez’s house of horrors opened my nose to the usage of the scent effects portion of this format. That newfound appreciation has made me more aware of that specific effect, and it’s an area of focus I’ve taken up in my education of the 4DX format.

With that in mind, the smells presented in Transformers One are not particularly varied, and I only really noticed the floral/earthy notes used in some of the jungle based scenes. So there's definitely something to speak of in this arena, but it's not particularly consistent.

4DX Light/Air/Smoke Effects: 4/5

Light, air and smoke effects may seem like minor touches, but they really can kick up the wow factor of a 4DX presentation. Transformers One makes quite a bit of Energon out of using these combined forces, with the fan enhancements being the most noticeable.

You actually feel like you’re flying through the air whenever a Transformer is falling or soaring through the skies, with the air cannons mounted in your headrest going off whenever there’s scenes of intense laser fire. A point is docked from this feature though, as the strobe light effects in a crucial scene in the finale seemed a bit off, and there’s only one scene involving any smoke.

4DX Motion Effects: 5/5

In terms of the 4DX realm, we truly have saved the best for last. Motion effects are possibly the most noticeable component of this entire premium experience, and Transformers One takes any and every opportunity to move your seats from their upright position. If you’ve ever wondered what getting into a train crash on the surface of Cybertron would feel like, you’re gonna learn the fun way!

More importantly, the seat vibration effects lock into place some key touches that actually made me feel like a Transformer! Whether it’s the main group getting their Cogs, or the very first transforming sequence, the motion fits the visual and sonic components to a tee. Seriously, they got the seat vibration to match the noise in a way that you might think you’re about to roll out yourself.

Overall Audience Health - 5/5

I won’t go too long on the Overall Audience Health, which as you’d guess is another average between the 3D and 4DX halves. Just know that there are no worries about nausea or discomfort with this Transformers One thrill ride. Though I will advise that you’ll want to consider the size of any potential children you’ll be taking to the show, as some of the rougher sequences might concern either them, or you, about potentially being thrown off the seat.

As always, you’ll want to read over the safety guidelines for the 4DX experience, as they’re there for a reason. Think of it as a theme park ride at a theater near you, just without seatbelts.

Final Verdict: 44/55

I think it’s safe to say that my first ride in 3D/4DX was a success. While Transformers One has its flaws, there’s no game breaking factors that make this unworthy of the Matrix of Premium Ticket Pricing. But then again, you don’t need to take my word for it! When CinemaBlend’s own Jeff McCobb sat down with the cast of the film, he was able to get the following enthusiasm out of Megatron himself, Brian Tyree Henry:

I want to see, I want to get a concussion watching this movie, which I think you will. So definitely do it in 4DX. Brian Tyree-Henry - CinemaBlend

Whether you support the Decepticons or Autobots in this skirmish, you can’t deny that sort of excitement! And I’m right there with Mr. Henry, as while I was kind of worried that 3D and 4DX wouldn’t mix well, this screening put my worries at ease.

Which is good, as the 2024 movie schedule’s next 3D/4DX combo offering is DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot. If we happen to cover that excitement, we’ll finally see how tears effect the overall result. But for now, it’s time for me, Premium Prime, to bid you all farewell and good hunting in the fight for the perfect premium experience!