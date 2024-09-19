Critics Have Seen Transformers One, And There’s No Disguising How They Feel About Chris Hemsworth And Brian Tyree Henry’s Animated Prequel
Roll out!
With Halloween just around the corner, there are plenty of spooky flicks hitting the 2024 movie calendar right now, but families need not be concerned, because there are also plenty of upcoming kids movies. In fact, it looks like there might be some pretty good options headed our way, including Transformers One, which arrives in theaters September 20. First reactions to the animated action film starring Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry were overwhelmingly positive, and now critics have gotten to expound on those original thoughts.
From what we know about Transformers One, this prequel will show how Chris Hemsworth’s Orion Pax and Brian Tyree Henry’s D-16 go from being brothers to the archenemies we’ve come to know as Optimus Prime and Megatron.
Matt Zoller Seitz of RogerEbert.com gives it 3 out of 4 stars, saying that just like with Toy Story 4, director Josh Cooley finds new things to say about decades-old characters, bringing a freshness and innocence to characters who have historically not been known for their depth. The critic says:
Chris Bumbray of JoBlo declares Transformers One “the franchise’s best film to date (by a long shot),” praising the voice performances, a strong story and beautiful animation that all honor the works that came before it. Bumbray rates it a “Great” 8 out of 10, writing:
Kambole Campbell of Empire gives it 3 out of 5 stars, writing that the animation doesn’t completely work for him, but that Josh Cooley is successful in delivering some effective humor and making something new out of classic IP. Campbell continues:
Jeff Spry of Space, meanwhile, doesn’t take issue with the animation, calling the work done by Industrial Light & Magic, “a visual banquet of next-generation CGI.” Spry goes on to call Transformers One one of the best movies of the year, predicting that many fans will rank it as their favorite Transformers movie of all time. The critic says:
Not every critic is quite so high on the prequel. Tom Jorgensen of IGN gives the movie a “Mediocre” 5 out of 10. While Jorgensen enjoys the relationship between the central autobots — and particularly Brian Tyree Henry’s performance — the lackluster comedy and overall scale of the world don’t work, he says, writing:
The majority of critics seem to be excited about Transformers One, as it has garnered 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Will you be rolling out to see the friends-to-enemies lore of these robots in disguise? The movie will be on the big screen starting Friday, September 20, and there are several past Transformers projects available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.
