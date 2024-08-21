Transformers One Looks Like It Will Be A Blast For My Kid, But It Also Has Something Going For It That I've Missed

The animated Transformers One is headed to theaters in September, and out of all the remaining upcoming movies in 2024, it's at the top of my list. It's a movie that I'm excited to take my daughter to, but I'd be lying if I wasn't equally as excited to see it. Transformers One looks like there's something for fans, both new and old, and it definitely has another thing going for it that I've missed in this franchise.

For the first time in a very long time, I'm eagerly awaiting the release of a Transformers movie. Was it the hype of seeing the voice cast next to their animated robots? I'll admit I'm a fan of all those actors, but more than that, there are a couple of things about Transformers One that have me beyond excited to buy a ticket and see this new direction for the franchise on the big screen.

Transformers One Feels Like The Perfect Starting Point For Kids To Get Into The Franchise

There are upsides and downsides to beloved Hollywood franchises lasting 40 to 50 years past their inception. For those of us who have been around for the majority of said franchises, we've seen properties like Transformers evolve from being a kids show to more of a mature product for an older audience.

The downside for those of us with kids is that as much as I'd love to show my six-year-old Transformers, few things released in the past decade are age-appropriate, and we're deep into the lore with the rest of it. Now we finally have a movie that delves into it all from the very beginning, and it's a great jumping-off point for me to ease her into the franchise that captivated me when I was younger.

Those who have screened Transformers One early agree that it may end up being some people's favorite Transformers movie, and I can see that being the case for me. I'm just a dad trying to make his daughter a little bit geeky if that ends up being her thing. There's always a chance it won't pan out, but I have a good feeling I'll be buying an action figure for her by the time the opening weekend is over. I don't think I get that same reaction without a movie that caters to kids and her watching Shia Labeouf and Megan Fox's awkward chemistry.

The Movie Feels Like A Return To The Classic Animation Era, Which I've Missed

When I got into Transformers as a kid, it was through the animation. I don't think I have to tell anyone that we've seen progressively less of that as the franchise has leaned into using live-action actors and CGI technology. As I mentioned, it was a new era. We were all excited to see a geeky franchise like Transformers get a more serious story and a big Hollywood budget to make the Autobots and Decepticons really shine on screen.

That first movie was over 15 years ago, but seven movies later, the thrill of seeing a grittier, more adult Transformers has worn thin for me. I stopped going to see these movies in theaters after Dark of the Moon and decided to wait for streaming on the rest if I happened to find the time to see them years later. I was tuned out, but after seeing the first trailer for Transformers One, I was 100% back in.

The animation is on point and looks like a clear homage to the animated movie of the 1980s. I don't think that's any coincidence either, as there's a generation of Millennials who saw that movie and would love to re-live that nostalgia in any way they can. I guess I can't speak for the childless men of the world, but as someone with a kid, this movie just gave me a chance to re-live that feeling of watching the original and pass on my joy of it to my child. You don't get many opportunities for that with Hollywood movies, so when that comes around, I jump on it.

Could Transformers One Result In The Franchise Shifting Away From The Live-Action Era?

With Transformers One potentially making a big impression on fans, one has to wonder if it'll usher in a new era in which future movies shy away from the live-action format and lean more into animation. Granted, the franchise does seem to be winning audiences back over with Rise of the Beasts and Bumblebee, and there's always that crossover with G.I. Joe that's on the way.

Even if the franchise won't shy away from live-action endeavors, there is hope for more of Transformers One in the future. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura confirmed in an interview with Collider that a trilogy of movies is being discussed, so we could possibly get two more of these movies. Assuming I like these movies as much as everyone else seems to, I'm really pulling for the idea of a full trilogy.

I should also bring up that during an era where theaters are making popcorn buckets for Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice and other major movies, there's some real opportunities to move some merchandise here. I would love to have a popcorn bucket that can transform into something else. I'm not sure how to make that happen, but hopefully someone with the marketing department was way ahead of me because it's likely too late to change plans right now.

Ultimately, if there's a trilogy for a younger generation to see how this whole big story began, I think it'll be an easier sell to get my kid on board with the live-action Transformers movies afterwards. Granted, she may not be any more into seeing Mark Wahlberg team up with the Autobots than she would've been before, but at least we'll have the animated movie to look back on with fond memories.

Transformers One is in theaters beginning on September 20th. I'm ready to see what Chris Hemsworth brings to the table as Optimus Prime, but honestly, this entire voice cast is a real knockout that has the potential to breathe some new life into this franchise.