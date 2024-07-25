Deadpool 3 Is Focusing Way More On The Merc With The Mouth's Butt Than Wolverine's, And I Think There's A Totally Obvious Reason

Good friends, dear readers and admirers of both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, we’re almost there. The world of 2024 movies is potentially going to be dominated by Deadpool & Wolverine, with the crossover Reynolds marketing soothsayers foretold finally taking place. With the final blitz of action-filled TV spots and cheeky Xbox controllers , something has come to my attention when it comes to this picture’s backend.

More specifically, I’m talking about the Merc with the Mouth’s derriere, as the camera and the merch seems to hate seeing Wade Wilson go, but loves to watch him leave. I think there’s a pretty obvious reason why Wolverine’s ass has technically been left high and dry at the moment, but you won’t find it in our Deadpool & Wolverine review . Let me explain.

Why Deadpool & Wolverine’s Marketing Obviously Favors Wade Wilson’s Walking Wiggle

Now one might say that Ryan Reynolds’ input on the Deadpool franchise might be the huge influence that has this upcoming MCU movie flashing his Canadian bacon more than Hugh Jackman’s down under. To a degree, I’d say that’s correct, but the reason isn’t egoism. No, despite the faux Reynolds/Jackman feud that’s reigned supreme over the last couple of years, there’s a practical reason for Deadpool to be the butt of this joke: it’s part of his character.

As we’ve seen since the release of 2016’s Deadpool, Wade Wilson is a sex positive character who doesn’t discriminate when he flirts, and he basically flirts with anyone and everyone, even his upcoming X-Men movie companion. The costume is only a further extension of this part of Wade’s personality, and nowhere is that better seen than when contrasting it with what we’ve seen from Wolverine’s side of the bargain.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios / Marvel Studios)

Wolverine’s Costume Isn’t Designed To Provide The Same Sort Of Thrills

I never thought this day would come, but for once, Bachelor Nation is going to be clued into what I’m about to say before some of you folks that bleed comic ink chime in. The proof in this particular pudding comes from the Deadpool 3 ad that was recently released, which ties into The Bachelor’s current season. So if you’re ready for reality TV jokes, and a faceful of Hugh’s Jackmans, enjoy:

Deadpool & Wolverine & The Bachelorette - YouTube Watch On

Does Hugh look good in that yellow suit he finally gets to rock? You bet your ass he does. But what you can’t bet is Hugh Jackman’s ass, as it’s not exactly flattered by that Wolverine getup. Meanwhile, what you’re about to see next is what Ryan Reynolds is working with in the Shawn Levy directed threequel:

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios / Marvel Studios)

Oh, Canada indeed. Pooly's got his ass pants on for his debut in the MCU proper, and it's looking good on him. Admittedly, there are probably going to be a lot more questions to address in the spoiler friendly/post opening climate. But for now, Marvel fashion is the most commentary I can provide you with when it comes to this particular project.

I haven’t been able to see this new thrill ride myself just yet, but Deadpool & Wolverine’s initial critical reactions seem to suggest that the buzz around this Marvel resurrection is the real deal. With such an anarchic tone at play, as well as the Hugh Jackman/Ryan Reynolds feud being as funny as ever, I’m really hoping that Logan gives Wade some shit about springing for a tailor at some point in the proceedings.