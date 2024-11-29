Amazon Just Dropped 3 New Black Friday Deals On Star Wars LEGO With Price Cut To Lowest Ever Prices

There's been no shortage of new spin-offs and storylines from Lucas Film's Star Wars, which also means there's no shortage of imaginative builds coming from the LEGO machine. A truly powerful collaboration, Amazon has just discounted even more Star Wars LEGO in its latest batch of Black Friday entertainment deals.

When I think of Black Friday, my mind instantly goes to the amazing LEGO Black Friday sales we often see – and 2024 proves no different. While there have been a healthy trickle of discounts, if you're looking for a build that will take you to a universe far, far away, Amazon has put some sets to their lowest ever price, including The Mandalorian 'The Razor Crest' set which is down to $415.99, previously at its cheapest at $419.99.

I've highlighted the three big discounts I've seen this morning to Black Friday Star Wars LEGO deals as Black Friday officially arrives in the States. So put down the leftover Turkey drumstick and get a load of these out of this world LEGO sets.

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Adult 'The Razor Crest' Set: $599.99 $415.99 At Amazon

Save 30% - While not quite its lowest ever price of $412.79 (last seen in September), the collectable 'The Razor Crest' set from hit Disney Plus title The Mandalorian isn't far off at $415.99 – $184 off the RRP. And I don't expect to see it go any cheaper now across the weekend as Amazon launches this Black Friday LEGO deal on the day itself.

LEGO Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Mos ESPA Podrace Diorama: $79.99 $54.99 At Amazon

Save 31% - The Diorama is back in stock just in time for the post-Thanksgiving festivities to kick off. Back down to its cheapest ever price, this is a great kit to challenge older builders, seeing Anakin Skywalker's Podracer go head to head with rival Sebulba's.

LEGO Star Wars: Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle Spaceship: $79.99 $42.99 At Amazon

Save 46% - One for the younger Star Wars fans, LEGO is already making sets for the latest spin-offs of the Star Wars universe, including Ahsoka, which premiered last year on Disney Plus. It's now at its lowest ever price, $10 lower than its original cheapest price of $51.09. And if you're planning to treat yourself to any of the above, this is definitely a great shout to keep your kids' mitts off your build.

