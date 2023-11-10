The Best Black Friday Hulu Deals: 2023 Predictions For Blockbuster Offer Return

If you've been thinking about biting the bullet and subscribing to Hulu, wait it out for a couple of weeks, because Black Friday is almost here and, if there's one thing we're sure of, it's that it's going to be another blockbuster year for Black Friday Hulu deals.

Home to critically acclaimed, A-lister filled entertainment, Hulu is a hub for movies and TV shows, Originals and licensed titles alike. From longtime hits like The Handmaid's Tale to recent book-to-screen triumphs like The Other Black Girl and Black Cake. For movie buffs, Originals like Prey and Palm Springs are right at home here, alongside the Men in Black franchise and iconic movies like The Devil Wears Prada. It's also the place to watch Home Alone this holiday season.

When it comes to Black Friday, Hulu has always played a principle role in Black Friday streaming deals past – and 2023 is set to be just as good for those after a Hulu subscription.

With Black Friday officially landing on November 24, we've got all the details you need to know on when Hulu's Black Friday deals is likely to drop and how much we predict you'll be able to save.

Current Hulu Deals Live

Disney Plus Bundle: Prices Start From $9.99 a month

Whether you want just Disney Plus and Hulu, or you wish to throw in ESPN Plus too, there are now even more options when it comes to the Disney Plus bundle package. What's more, all plans now give you the option to opt in or out of ads.

Hulu: 7-Day Free Trial

Want to sample Hulu's on-demand content? Whether you opt for its With-Ads plan ($7.99 a month) or forego ads ($17.99 a month), you can try the service for a whole week without paying a dime.

Hulu + Live TV: From $76.99 A Month

Benefit from all Hulu's fantastic on-demand content and also tune into over 90 channels, including ABC, ESPN, Adult Swim, CBS, NBC, CNN, and many more. Unlike cable providers, you can cancel anytime, and if you wish to skip out on commercials when watching its library of on-demand content, you can always pay more at $82.99 a month (though keep in mind commercials will still feature when watching live TV).

Black Friday Streaming Deals FAQ

What Black Friday Hulu Deals Did We See Last Year? For the past three years Hulu has truly delivered when it comes to its Black Friday promotions. Back in 2020, you could pay just 99cents a month for a whole year. For the past two years we've seen a similar offering, locking in a rate of $1.99 a month on its With-Ads plan for a whole 12 months. Usually costing $7.99 a month, that's a 75% discount, saving a grand total of $72 in a year.

What Black Friday Hulu Deal Do We Expect In November 2023? It wouldn't be a shot in the dark to expect this year's Black Friday Hulu deal to be a reprise of the past two years. We expect the Hulu With-Ads plan to once again be reduced down to $1.99 a month, with new and eligible returning customers able to lock in the price for the first 12 months of their subscription. We would be surprised to see any similar savings on adding Disney Plus to your subscription at the backend like we did last year, allowing you to get the two for $5. Now that the bundles have become so extensive, if you want the two, you'll have to pay the from $9.99 a month fee. That said, Hulu does offer other premium add-ons like Max and Showtime, so perhaps we could see a sneaky saving there. We'll be sure to let you know (because Hulu definitely won't).

When Will Black Friday Hulu Deal Go Live? When it comes to streaming services and their Black Friday deals, they don't often go as early as retailers typically do now. That means we don't expect to see any Black Friday Hulu deals going live until the week of Black Friday, which falls on November 24. For the past two years, Hulu has initially gone live with its Black Friday steal on Good Morning America before becoming available directly on its website. We predict the Black Friday Hulu deal will be unveiled on Wednesday, November 22.

Last Year's Black Friday Hulu Deal