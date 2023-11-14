The Best Black Friday Peacock Deals

Reboots, revivals, and sequels are all the rage at the moment, and with this year's Black Friday streaming deals I am expecting the trends to transcend into the kinds of offers your favorite services will be offering on its subscription plans. That includes NBC's on-demand platform. Peacock is always fairly generous when the post-Thanksgiving sale comes around, I we think we're likely to see a rerun or two on Black Friday Peacock deals past in 2023, too.

Now just over a week away, Black Friday takes place on November 24, with early offers already dropping. While I don't expect to see Peacock or other streaming services to launch offers until the week of the day itself, after years of following streaming service prices and deals, I think it'll be worth the wait for those who want access to great TV boxsets and movies from Peacock.

Some of the best Black Friday deals for entertainment fans, prepare for up to a whole year of your new favorite streaming service with huge savings on the table. Peacock has allowed subscribers to save big and I'm going to delve into my predictions below, with updates to come as and when more is released about this year's Black Friday Peacock deal.

Black Friday Streaming Deals FAQ

What Black Friday Peacock Deals Did We See Last Year? Peacock has always been hugely generous when it comes to Black Friday savings. In 2022, Peacock allowed customers to pay 99 cents a month for a whole year. In total, subscribers could save $48 for the first year by using the Black Frisay discount code. Outside of Black Friday, we've also seen Peacock shave 50% off annual plans, whether you opt for its Premium or Premium Plus package.

What Black Friday Peacock Deal Do We Expect In 2023? Peacock has opted for locking in subscribers for a whole year with a price cut on its monthly rate, and I predict we'll see the same this year. Considering other services, like Hulu's Black Friday deals, offer similar price cuts on its monthly rates for up to 12 months, though, I think Peacock will stick to its previous offer type this year, though we may see it being more like $1.99 a month rather than 99 cents a month in line with its price hike earlier this year.

When Will Black Friday Peacock Deal Go Live? Last year the Black Friday Peacock deal went live on the Wednesday before. Just two days before Black Friday itself, then, I think we'll see the deal drop around Wednesday, November 22. The deal will likely run well into Black Friday itself and beyond with Cyber Monday falling on November 27, when most streaming deals expire.

