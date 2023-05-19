Pay just $2 a month in amazing Hulu deal to stream all-new The Kardashians episodes

It's been a busy ol' week or two for Hulu. Along with the announcement that Disney will soon offer a one app experience , throwing together both Disney Plus and Hulu, more excitingly for fans of The Kardashians , the streaming service also confirmed it had green lit 20 more episodes of the reality show. The cherry on top of the pie? Ahead of The Kardashians Season 3, you can get a Hulu subscription and save 74% for the next three months.

As a part of National Streaming Day, which officially falls on May 20, right now new and returning customers can subscribe to Hulu and pay $2 a month for their first three .

This offer is available on their ad-supported plan, which usually costs $7.99 a month, and comes loaded with hours and hours of incredible on-demand content.

Alongside the latest episodes from one of the world's most famous families which arrives on May 25, you can watch critically acclaimed shows like The Handmaid's Tale, Class of ‘09, and Palm Springs. One of the best streaming deals available right now, it's not to be missed.

All You Need To Know About Limited Time Hulu Deal:

Hulu With Ads: $2 a month for first 3 months

To celebrate National Streaming Day, lock in Hulu's With Ads plan (usually costing $7.99 a month) for the next 3 months and pay just $2 a month. Eligible for new subscribers and those returning after more than a month, you can watch brand new episodes of The Kardashians, as well as hits like The Great and Class of '09. Deal expires May 27 at 23.59 PT.

Not Eligible But Want Another Great Deal?