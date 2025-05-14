How To Watch The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Season 2 And Stream Every Episode Free From Anywhere Now

Watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 Online

Watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2: Preview

Hold onto your dirty sodas: our favorite Mormon influencers are back and fighting for the soul of #MomTok. Hulu’s hit series reunites us with the Utah-based TikTokers, whose fractured friendship group continues to navigate all kinds of upheaval in the wake of that “soft swinging” confession. Delivering Real Housewives-level drama with an eye-opening Mormon twist, our guide below explains how to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 online and stream every episode for free from anywhere with a VPN.

If you haven’t heard of #MomTok, it’s time to crawl out from under that rock. Featuring eight moms posting TikToks of themselves letting loose, sharing beauty tips, and providing an insight into their lives as Mormons, their social media following really blew up – along with their personal lives – when member Taylor Frankie Paul confirmed that she and her hubby had been involved in “soft swinging” within the friendship group. Needless to say, the revelations raised more than a few orthodox eyebrows.

Yet nothing makes better TV than a juicy scandal, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives became Hulu’s most-watched unscripted season premiere when it debuted last year. Season 1 found group members such as Paul, Whitney Leavitt, and Layla Taylor attempting to save #MomTok as the series documented their power struggles, family lives, and varied attitudes to being modern Mormon women (for example, enjoying the occasional stripper).

But Paul’s partner-swapping antics won’t be put to bed just yet. Returning to create more tension among the group is new cast member Miranda Hope, who promises to spill the tea and “set the record straight on the swinging scandal.” Fresh accusations will fly; relationships will implode. And, as anyone who’s watched Vanderpump Villa Season 2, married MomTokker Demi’s chemistry with villa staffer Marciano will get tongues wagging after a raucous girls’ trip to the Italian chateau.

Prepare to binge all 10 episodes now with our guide to how to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 online, free to new Hulu subscribers and from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 online for free

US viewers can watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 online when it returns on Thursday, May 15, with all 10 episodes available to binge immediately, and exclusively on Hulu.

There are a variety of Hulu plans to choose from. Firstly, you can opt for one of its on-demand only plans, which comes with a 30-day free trial to new members. Thereafter, you’ll pay $9.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $18.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $82.99 per month (after the 3-day free trial available for new members). That comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too.

You can also opt for one of the Disney Plus bundle plans and pay from $10.99 a month for purely on-demand content.

How to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and want to stream The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on a streaming service, just as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think it’s right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives as if you were at home with a VPN

How to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 online in Canada

What’s the latest #MomTok tea? Canadian viewers can find out when they watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 online on Thursday, May 15, with all 10 episodes dropping on Disney Plus.

Don’t have a Disney Plus account? Subscriptions being at CA$8.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$12.99 a month/CA$129.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$15.99 a month/CA$159.99 a year).

How to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 online in the UK

In the UK, viewers can watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 online in line with its North American release – on Thursday, May 15, though they’ll need a Disney Plus account to stream the first and second seasons.

Disney Plus plans start from £4.99 a month across the pond. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £8.99, or the £12.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

An American abroad trying to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

How to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 online in Australia

The Mormon sex scandal that just won’t go away! Aussies are able to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 online, with every episode available to stream from Thursday, May 15 with a subscription to Disney Plus.

In Australia, there are just a few membership options. Go monthly for AU$15.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$159.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$20.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 Trailer

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

Hooray! All 10 episodes of this Hulu exclusive show will be ready to binge from the off when the show returns on May 15:

Who Is In The Cast Of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2?

Jen Affleck

Demi Engemann

Whitney Leavitt

Mikayla Matthews

Mayci Neeley

Jessi Ngatikaura

Taylor Frankie Paul

Layla Taylor

Miranda Hope

How Many Episodes Of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 Are There? Viewers besotted with the antics of #MomTok will be thrilled to learn that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 consists of 10 episodes – two more than the inaugural season. Even better? They’ll all be ready to binge on May 15, the day Season 2 debuts.