Win a Mr Benn collector’s edition

Do the words “and as if by magic...” immediately suffuse you with a warm glow of nostalgia? Then no doubt you’re old enough to remember the classic 1972 children’s TV series Mr Benn, in which the titular character visited a fancy dress shop and swapped his suit and bowler hat for different outfits, enjoying adventures as a clown, a cowboy, a caveman, a wizard and more.



All 14 episodes have now been restored from original 16mm prints, and are being released on 4K and Blu-ray for the first time. Packaged in a clamshell box, the new dual-format collector’s edition also includes various on-disc extras, including a documentary, and comes with a hardback book, an episode guide booklet, a 14-panel concertina showing all of Mr Benn’s characters, and an invitation.

Mr Benn: The Ultimate Collection is out on 16 November. Thanks to Fabulous Films we have five sets to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.

(Image credit: Fabulous Films)