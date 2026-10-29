A Spooky New Law & Order: SVU Clip Brings The Jumpscares For Curry And Griffin

Law & Order: SVU has been keeping fans on the edge of their seats since the ‘90s, and now 28 seasons in on the 2026 TV schedule, that's continuing. The series is known for getting pretty dark at times, with some of the ripped-from-the-headlines cases, but things can get dark on SVU even when the exact nature of what the Manhattan SVU team is investigating is unclear. With Halloween right around the corner, CinemaBlend has an exclusive clip from this week’s episode, and things are getting pretty spooky for Renee Curry and Jake Griffin.

From Thursday’s episode, “Arcana,” the exclusive clip above sees the aforementioned pair checking out a house that seems to be empty. Curry (Aimé Donna Kelly) shows Griffin (Corey Cott) a doorbell camera's footage of the front door, with no one coming in or out. Griffin is sure the perp isn't there, as he’s looked around. Yet just as he unlocks one door, they’re greeted by an older woman, who doesn’t seem to be well. She doesn’t like that two strangers are in her room, and they get jump-scared.

The clip isn't the only thing that’s spooky, because, according to the episode’s logline, things might get scary:

When a clairvoyant’s account of a nighttime assault raises more questions than answers, Curry must put her skepticism aside to uncover the truth. The squad’s investigation reveals a long-buried secret that has haunted one family for generations.

I'm all for a good jumpscare, especially around Halloween season. And, if any show can bring the terror, it’s definitely SVU. Over its nearly 600-episode run, the Dick Wolf drama has creeped out audiences not with ghosts or goblins but with eerie cases that sometimes feel a bit real. At least in Thursday’s episode, the spooks seem to be a little bit on the lighter side, but fans may want to buckle in just in case there are surprises in store.

That aside, there will be a lot more to look forward to for Season 28 of Law & Order: SVU. In the very near future, the series will be celebrating its 600th episode. (Yes, 600th.) The milestone episode is set to premiere on November 12 and will bring back Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler following the cancellation of Law & Order: Organized Crime. Fans wondered if Meloni would be making a return after OC ended, and that uncertainty rose due to Meloni’s busy schedule and new Hulu show, The Land.

Luckily, Meloni’s return was confirmed by Mariska Hargitay. Whether or not we’ll see him again after the 600th episode remains to be seen but, at the very least, fans can look forward to his return in just a matter of weeks. For now, though, viewers may want to stay on their toes when it comes to this week's episode. I'm not expecting an installment filled to the brim with horror, but a few more jumpscares may not be out of the question for Olivia Benson and co.

For now, fans can tune in to a spooky new episode of Law & Order: SVU tonight at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming tomorrow with a Peacock subscription. There is no telling what will be in store for Season 28 of SVU, but it will surely keep fans on the edge of their seats.