Why Ben Affleck And JLo Are (Allegedly) Getting Close More Than A Year After Their Divorce

The public has always loved Hollywood couples, with folks currently obsessed with newlyweds like Zendaya and Tom Holland and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Few pairs have had the pop culture impact as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, whose reunion and wedding in Vegas broke the internet. Bennifer's divorce was finalized in January of 2025, so we'll soon be at the two-year mark of this event. Although an alleged insider made some claims about the pair actually getting closer nowadays.

Affleck and Lopez used a famous lawyer to settle their divorce out of court, and it seems like they've remained on good terms in the time that's passed. They posed together at Kiss of the Spider Woman's premiere, and have reportedly helped keep their kids in contact. An anonymous source spoke to Ok! Magazine about why the two Gigli stars have been talking more lately, claiming:

Jen and Ben have been communicating regularly and providing emotional support for each other during an unexpectedly challenging period in both their lives. Jennifer was particularly attentive following the deaths of Ben's mom and dad, while he has been offering her reassurance as she confronts becoming an empty nester.

It sounds like both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are going through a transitional period in their lives. As the source mentions, Affleck lost both of his parents during 2026, just two months apart from each other. One can only imagine how hard that has been for the acclaimed actor/director/writer/producer.

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Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez recently sent her twins off to college, and is embarking on empty-nesting the way so many other parents do. The anonymous source claims these two changes have helped keep the former couple in contact. Given how long the A-listers have known each other, this rumor would be understandable if true.

(Image credit: Claire Folger/Netflix)

This report is sure to be thrilling for fans who are still shipping Affleck and Lopez after all these years. As previously mentioned, the A-listers broke the internet when it was revealed that they had reunited after so many years apart. When they finally got married it was a relationship that folks had followed for literally decades. Of course, it's also possible that this rumor doesn't end up going anywhere. Plus if the former pair are in contact, that doesn't mean that they're going to actually get back together.

Indeed, there have been reports about JLo being romantically involved with Brett Goldstein, her co-star from Office Romance. As for Affleck, there haven't been any rumors about him dating anyone. Although the minute this changes for either celebrity its sure to promptly go viral.

Office Romance is streaming now with a Netflix subscription, as is Affleck's latest movie Animals, which just arrived as part of the 2026 movie release list.