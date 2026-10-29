Bari Weiss Addresses 60 Minutes Concerns And How She’s Handling Backlash Against CBS News

Bari Weiss has been CBS News’ editor-in-chief for over a year now and, in that time, she’s received both praise and criticism for some of the editorial decisions she’s made. In terms of backlash, some pundits have alleged that there’s been news bias at CBS under Weiss’ leadership, and many have also taken issue with some of the staff changes she’s made, specifically in regard to 60 Minutes. Now, the E-I-C is addressing the state of the long-running news magazine show and the general backlash CBS is receiving.

On Wednesday, Weiss took part in a conference organized by tech news outlet Information (via The Guardian) and shared insight into her work at CBS and 60 Minutes. Since the series returned for its 59th season this past September amid the 2026 TV schedule, there have been reports of ratings that have fallen short of expectations. However, during her conversation, Weiss said the show was doing “tremendously well.” Weiss also provided a take on viewership numbers in relation to her own work:

I could never build anything if I were focused on the precise number of people that happen to tune in to the second feature on 60 Minutes on a given Sunday.

Over this past summer, Weiss and new 60 executive producer Nick Bilton oversaw the dismissals of correspondents Cecila Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi. EP Tanya Simon and executive editor Draggan Mihailovich were also let go, and they were followed by veteran correspondent Scott Pelley (who accused Weiss of “murdering” the show). While Weiss seems bullish about the show’s performance, its most recent episode notched 5.6 million viewers on October 25, which is lower than the 9.1 million average from Season 58.

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Talent changes and ratings aside, some of the editorial choices on 60 have also been chastised. Weiss was notably criticized in December 2025 for her last-minute decision to pull a story about El Salvador's Terrorism Confinement Center. At the time, Weiss argued that more research was needed before the story could go to air. It would seem the media maven is aware of the headlines swirling around her and CBS. With that, Weiss explained during the conference that she’d been aiming to:

…. put the blinders on, tune out the noise and focus. I’m not doing anything I’m doing for popularity’s sake.

A major point of criticism surrounding Weiss has been her lack of experience in traditional broadcast journalism. Pelley has emphasized Weiss’ professional background since his firing and, with that, he’s also asserted that CBS is in need of “adult supervision.” CBS News icon Dan Rather also called out Weiss and co. for “destroying” the news organization he worked at for 44 years. Still, some people, including new 60 Minutes contributor Sir Trevor Philips and CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil, have defended Weiss.

Bari Weiss’ latest comments seem to suggest that she’s moving full steam ahead when it comes to her obligations at CBS News and 60 Minutes. How that all manifests when it comes to ratings, editorial content and more as time goes on remains to be seen.