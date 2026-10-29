Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Recreated Their Princess Protection Program Poster, And Benny Blanco Was Their Biggest Stan

Millennials and elder Gen Zers have been living the life as of late. Between the Hannah Montana anniversary special, Hilary Duff going back out on tour, the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato doing Camp Rock 3, and Selena Gomez saying goodbye to Alex Russo for a second time, it’s like we’re back in the 2000s. And that nostalgia trip does not seem to be stopping, because Gomez and Lovato recreated the poster for Princess Protection Program. And Benny Blanco was their biggest stan.

Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Take A Trip Back To 2009 For A New Collab

Gomez and Lovato’s friendship spans decades, and even though their relationship was strained for quite a while, it seems like they have patched things up. The Only Murders in the Building star even went to one of Lovato’s shows during her Not That Deep Tour earlier this year. Now, they’re celebrating their years of friendship by doing a new collab for Rare Beauty, and they looked like perfect princesses while paying homage to their Disney Channel Original Movie for a photoshoot. While Gomez doesn't love fans' throwback posts, she doesn't seem to mind posting her own to Instagram:

As someone who grew up on the Golden Age of Disney Channel and was there for peak Delena, I love this so much! Princess Protection Program premiered back in 2009, and it centers on Princess Rosalinda Montoya (Lovato), who must lay low in Louisiana due to an international emergency. While living with the family of an agent, Rosalinda eventually befriends his loner daughter, Carter (Gomez).

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Seeing Gomez and Lovato recreate the poster, even if it’s not exact, is so fun, and it makes me want to use my Disney+ subscription to watch the movie. Check out the Instagram story post below from Gomez:

(Image credit: Selena Gomez)

That’s not even all that they did. Gomez and Lovato were known for posting videos to YouTube back in the day, and they announced the Rare Beauty collab by doing a vlog and answering questions from “fans” with names that will take you back. On top of that, they also went through some fun pictures, and I am obsessed with all of it!

Benny Blanco Is His Wife’s Biggest Supporter

Unsurprisingly, fans have been freaking out over this Disney Channel reunion, and Benny Blanco is one of them. Like any supportive husband, he frequently comments on Gomez’s posts, and the announcement for the collab was no different. Under the IG post, he had a hilarious and relatable response:

the perfect collab doesn’t ex..

Blanco’s simple comment really sums up how perfect this collaboration is, and I love that he appreciates it. This is one of those moments when I'm reminded that stars really are fans just like us. That aside, kudos to everyone involved in getting Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's collaboration together. Now, if only this collab could spark an actual Princess Protection Program sequel, because I would love to see what Carter and Queen Rosalinda are up to.

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At the very least, stream the film on Disney+, and know that The Delena: Soft Pinch Blush Bundle is available for purchase on the Rare Beauty site.