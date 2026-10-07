The Dungeon Crawler Carl Books Will Not Break Your Wallet (With This Deal)

One of the hardest parts about trying to get caught up on a popular series is buying all of the books. The cost of collecting each novel in a series stings a bit less when you're doing it as each book comes out. (The wait for each book to become available at the library is likely to be comparably frustrating, though not as costly).

If you or a loved one has been experiencing this as you attempt to dive face-first into the mega-hyped Dungeon Crawler Carl series, which presently totals eight books, now might be a good time to consider stocking up on the hardcovers, as Target has a great deal going on, and all of the DCC books are included.

Amidst the frenzy of deals surrounding Amazon Prime and other retailers, Target has a Buy 2 Get 1 Free deal that applies to books.

Target's deal expires on October 10, 2026 at 11:59pm PST. Buy two eligible items, get the third free. The lowest priced item of the three is the free one. All of the DCC books are included in this offer, including Book 8 (A Parade of Horribles), which came out earlier this year.

The Dungeon Crawler Carl Books In Order

The deal also includes the graphic novel, if you're in the market for that. Also, the deal applies to pre-orders, which means if you've been eyeing the Dungeon Crawler Carl DLX edition, which comes out November 17, you can pre-order the standard edition or the Target exclusive edition as part of the buy two, get one free deal. Just keep in mind that the fine print says the free item is the lowest price of the three, so this may not be the best way to save unless the other two items are priced similarly or higher.

If you already own all of the Dungeon Crawler Carl books, you may want to check out Matt Dinniman's 2026 standalone novel, Operation Bounce House, which is also included in Target's deal this week.

All 8 DCC Books Are On KindleUnlimited, And There's A Great (Limited Time) Deal Now

Right now, all eight Dungeon Crawler Carl books are included on Kindle Unlimited, Amazon's ebook subscription service. So that's another way to read the books without breaking the bank. Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days deal for Kindle Unlimited gives you the first three months of the service at no cost (after which you pay $11.99 per month). That deal ends today (October 7).

Amazon KindleUnlimited: at Amazon Get your first three months of KindleUnlimited for $0.00 while Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is running. After three months, your subscription will renew at $11.99 per month.

Reading or rereading the DCC books seems like a great way to pass the time while we wait for DCC Book 9 to hit shelves and the Dungeon Crawler Carl TV show (a book-to-screen adaptation we're very excited for) to arrive at Peacock.

Happy shopping, Crawlers! Now get out there and read, read, read!