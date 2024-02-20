AI Reimagined Game Of Thrones Characters As Disney Animated Classics, And It’s So G-rated

Anyone who watched Game of Thrones throughout its run on HBO surely knows it’s not kid-friendly. I mean, it probably wouldn't be ideal for youngsters to see fan-favorite characters get killed off amid GoT 's most gruesome deaths . And the shiver-inducing White Walkers might give some younger kids nightmares. But if you’re curious about what these medieval characters would look like in an age-appropriate setting, A.I. answered that question by generating images of the Westeros-based characters as they would appear in Disney animated classics. And I’ve gotta say, it’s just so G-rated.

Game of Thrones is not for the faint of heart, with its R-rated violence, language and scary creature battle scenes. But if one of the greatest shows of all time were to be reimagined as an animated Disney flick, it would probably be in the realm of the violence you’d see in The Lion King or The Hunchback of Notre Dame -- and likely have its villains sing a catchy tune. If that’s hard for you to imagine, the you need to check out the following Instagram to get a glimpse of what the characters would look like in that context. Take a look at the very G-rated content below:

I never thought I'd see the day when the barbaric style Game of Thrones was flawlessly Disney-fied. Plenty of the photos were very funny, like the one featuring Daenerys Targaryen and her little baby dragon or the pic of Jon Snow with Ghost. And what's funny is that those are so perfect when you think about Disney's best sidekicks , who help the lead character on their journey like Flounder, Tinkerbell and Mushu.

Then, there were GoT characters giving me princess vibe in their animated forms, like Sansa when looking out on the balcony or even Arya in her grubby attire. Arya would definitely have to have the spirit of the fearless Mulan. She wouldn't belong in a typical Disney princess movie , which would see a protagonist waiting for a prince to come along.

In terms of the best TV villains that were on Game of Thrones, this A.I. animation has got it down perfectly. Jaime Lannister looks incredibly stuffy with his arms crossed. Meanwhile, his sister, Cercei, has evil written all over her animated face, and that high eyebrow arch is serious. She’s definitely not a stepmother or a mother-in-law anyone would want to have. And you can’t forget about the Night King, with his piercing white eyes, spiked horns and jarring teeth. I’d like to see this character in particular become a true baddie in one of the House of Mouse's animated productions.

While the HBO fantasy-drama series, in reality, couldn't be further from the realm of Disney, this is certainly a G-rated mashup I can get behind. To be honest with you, all of this makes me hopeful for a 2D animated GoT series. It may never happen, but a fan can dream, right?