A Game Of Thrones Actor Was 'Immediately Canceled' Following Pedophilia Charges. Turns Out The Videos Were Fakes

Joseph Gatt was featured in the top-ranked season of Game of Thrones playing Thenn Warg, a member of the Thenn tribe known for its cannibalistic rituals. In 2022, the British actor’s career was “immediately canceled” after he was thrown pedophilia charges. About a couple of years later, it was revealed that the conversations that started the charges were fake this whole time.

On Game of Thrones, Joseph Gatt was known for playing the chilling role of Thenn Warg who could enter the minds of animals and control their actions. His character faced his demise in season 4’s ninth episode “The Watchers On the Wall” when Samwell Tarly shoots him in the head with a crossbow. Gatt was also among the number of GOT actors who joined the MCU . He got to work on a Marvel film project by playing Frost Giant Grundroth in Thor. And he also worked with DC as an Intergang Squad Leader in Black Adam.

Joseph Gatt was planning on taking part in three upcoming films he was cast in until he was “immediately canceled” after facing criminal charges a couple of years ago “for contact with a minor for a sexual offense.” According to The Daily Beast , it turns out the conversations that were considered evidence for the offense were actually fake the entire time.

The Star Trek Into Darkness actor filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County for allegations they “publicly branded him a serial pedophile.” This lawsuit seeking $40 million was filed two months after his charges got dropped pending further investigation. Based on what Joseph Gatt filed, he reportedly interacted with a 16-year-old minor after filming a Cameo for their birthday. The “admittedly obsessed” fan allegedly contacted him on Instagram many times over the course of three months. The complaint said the exchanges were apparently “wholly appropriate and consistent with typical celebrity-fan exchanges.”

The lawsuit revealed a twist in the allegations claiming Jane Doe used software to create fake conversations between themselves and Joseph Gatt through Snapchat that were “sexual in nature and pure fantasy.” Doe’s older sister found the conversations in 2021 and reported them to the Los Angeles police. The complaint continued to say law enforcement failed to verify the evidence and “ignored the glaring red flags.” Once the charges were announced, Gatt’s representatives dropped him and was fired from his upcoming film projects.

The Dumbo actor made sure to hire a forensic private investigator who discovered Jane Doe fabricated the evidence. Twenty months later when Joseph Gatt and his forensic expert were ready to disclose their findings in open court, the Los Angeles DA voluntarily dismissed the charges. Gatt’s career, however, is still in need of recovery.

Based on the lawsuit held by Game of Thrones actor Joseph Gatt, the pedophilia charges held against him were allegedly based on fake evidence created by the alleged victim.