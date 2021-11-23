Spider-Man: No Way Home Clip Reveals Best Look At Lizard

While every new Marvel movie has a ton of anticipation behind it, the hype surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home is on another level. This partly due to just how massive the blockbuster appears to be, with the multiverse being ripped open and Tom Holland fighting off villains from the previous franchises. That includes Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, and a new clip revealed our best look at that character from Amazing Spider-Man.

While Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock has been heavily featured in the marketing material for Spider-Man: No Way Home, he’s far from the only villain involved. A few brief glimpses of Lizard have come in the first trailers, and a new clip revealed our best look at Rhys Ifans’ terrifying antagonist yet. Check out the still below.

(Image credit: Sony/ Marvel)

I don’t know about you, but I’m suddenly very concerned for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. He’s going to be facing off against a slew of antagonists in No Way Home, and the trailers make it seem like the bad guys will eventually unite. Lizard is back with a vengeance, and it should be interesting to see what changes are made to the character.

The above image comes to us from a new Spider-Man: No Way Home clip. While the video is largely made of footage we’ve seen already, this glimpse at Lizard is far more detailed than the previous trailers. We’ll just have to wait and see exactly how he, Sandman, and all the other villains ultimately factor into the story of Jon Watts’ mysterious threequel.

From the looks of it, Doctor Strange’s spell will be responsible for ripping open the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While it’s been confirmed that villains like Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx’s Electro will be back, the most popular rumor circulating the internet is that Tom Holland will be joined by previous Peter Parker actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. For their part, the actors have denied these reports .

While Green Goblin and Doc Ock seem to have their classic appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the mysterious blockbuster is making a change to some villains. Electro is decidedly no longer blue , and has an appearance closer to the comics. So who knows how much Lizard will change when compared to his appearance in Amazing Spider-Man?

Moviegoers have been eagerly anticipating the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the rumors about the multiverse starting when Alfred Molina let slip that he’d be returning to the role of Doc Ock. The footage has been limited so far, which should allow for the full theatrical experience-- complete with surprises. Truly, the stakes for Tom Holland’s web slinger have never felt higher.