House Of The Dragon Has Been Planning A Huge Naval Battle For 3 Years, And I Totally Get Why They Hired Titanic's Production Manager For It
Sounds like we're in for a treat!
Fans of what one could call spectacle television (anything mega-budget and/or on the sci-fi/fantasy side of things) realize that they might not get new seasons of their favorite shows on a yearly basis. Series like Game of Thrones and its incredibly successful prequel spinoff, House of the Dragon, take a lot of work before, during and after filming. While the 2025 TV schedule won’t bring HOTD Season 3 to our screens just yet, the upcoming installment is currently filming, and that giant naval battle we’re all looking forward to has actually been in the works for three years. Luckily, they have a production manager from Titanic on board to help them get it all done.
What’s Been Said About The Naval Battle House Of The Dragon Has Been Planning For Three Years?
Many fans of House of the Dragon were incredibly disappointed when Season 2 ended without getting to one of the major battles described in Fire & Blood, the George R.R. Martin book on which the show is based. This, of course, is The Battle of the Gullet, which is known in the lore as one of the bloodiest sea battles in Westeros history.
However, the ever increasing civil war between the Blacks and the Greens of the Targaryen family tree will be a major part of the third season, and showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the devastating Gullet sequences have been in the works for a long time, and said:
Can you imagine? Working on one battle for three whole years, and doing it while having to work out innumerable other sequences/story issues at the same time? If anything, this speaks to how dedicated the team is to making as faithful and impressive of an adaptation as possible, even if Martin isn’t exactly happy about some of the changes that have been made so far.
As noted previously, one of the executive producers of HOTD is Kevin de la Noy, who just so happens to have experience working on big scenes set at sea, because he was a production manager on the aforementioned blockbuster, Titanic. He helped with the prep work to launch this major sequence, which will include Targaryen dragon action and lots of folks who will absolutely die horribly. About de la Noy and the battle as a whole, Condal continued:
It definitely sounds like fans will be rewarded for the wait whenever the third season finally hits HBO, and hopefully The Battle of the Gullet will be enough of a game-changing spectacle that any differences from the book won’t matter to viewers that much overall.
Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism.
