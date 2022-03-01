Peter Dinklage Talks The Game Of Thrones Line He Gets Thrown At Him The Most, And It Makes Total Sense

It’s been almost three years since HBO’s Game of Thrones aired its final episode, but the series’ cultural footprint is still felt. Even after its divisive finale, the world still discusses both the good and the bad of those eight seasons of stories. On the better side of that spectrum is the fact that fans still love to throw one of Peter Dinklage’s most memorable lines at him in public, and their choice makes total sense.

During a chat with BBC ’s Ali Plumb, Dinklage reflected on several of his catchphrases delivered as Tyrion Lannister. Admitting that part of the entire Game of Thrones empire came from merch that bore various saying he became famous for, it all came down to one piece of knowledge that you could probably quote without question. According to Peter Dinklage, here’s which line he’s best known for:

‘I drink and I know things,’ yeah, c’mon. Yeah, I don’t get out much anymore, but if I want a free drink, I guess I just go to the pub.

For a line that’s so iconic and identifiable with Peter Dinklage’s character, it’s surprising that it comes pretty late in Game of Thrones’ run. Uttered in Season 6’s second episode, “Home,” it rests among other lines like “Death is boring,” “A mind needs books,” and of course, “A Lannister always pays his debts” as some of Dinklage’s greatest hits. Yet the most often cited, and potentially best marketed saying has to be the one in the clip below:

Even with appearances in both X-Men: Days of Future Past and Avengers: Infinity War, as well as an emotional performance in Joe Wright’s Cyrano, Peter Dinklage still gets quite a bit of love for his turn as Tyrion Lannister. If he’d followed his original instincts, Dinklage wouldn’t have taken the role and changed the face of pop culture history for sure. Further explaining his appreciation, the award-winning actor explained why it doesn’t bug him all that much:

I get a lot coming at me. You gotta understand, but it’s 9/10 it’s done with love and affection, sometimes far too much affection than you want. You get a front row seat at human behavior for sure.

The future has a ton of quotable promise for Peter Dinklage, as he’s set to take part in The Toxic Avenger reboot . There’s plenty of room in the Game of Thrones lexicon for more memorable gems as well, with House of the Dragon set to be not too different from its predecessor . Who knows where the next “I drink, and I know things” will come from in pop culture? All we can really do is appreciate how Peter Dinklage seized the opportunity written for him, delivering an indelible memory for fans to quote early and often.